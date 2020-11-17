Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Assassin's Creed Valhalla pays tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

17th November 2020 / 1:50PM

A screenshot of Keith the music prodigy talking to Eivor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Players running around in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla over the last week or so have already uncovered a few Easter eggs here and there: nods to other games like Dark Souls, for example, and even a quest rife with Tolkien references. But our very own guides editor Jake has found one that’s much more heartwarming – a tribute to The Prodigy frontman, Keith Flint, who sadly passed away last year.

On your Viking adventures, you can stumble upon a spiky-haired man named Keith, hanging out with a band in Essex (or Essexe), the home county of The Prodigy. Chatting with him starts a world event (Valhalla’s version of sidequests) as he invites you to come and dance along to some tunes.

The song played to dear Eivor includes the lyrics “Smack my bishop!” which is just perfect. Jake tells me there’s a note nearby with the lyrics to the song Charly as well.

Eivor standing around "The Prodigy" as they sing "Smack my bishop! Smack my bishop!"

I wonder if they taking requests.

The Prodigy world event title.

This will pop up on screen once the world event is over, in case you weren’t completely sure this was a Prodigy reference.

There are clearly some Prodigy fans over at Ubisoft, and this is a great reference for other fans of the band to find. Games are a weird yet lovely way to immortalise and pay tribute to the things we love.

If you’ve yet to jump into this game yet, Alice Bee recommends it in her Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review saying: “it’s a lively grab bag of all the best bits from Assassin’s Creed games past.”

Jake has been hard at work putting together guides for it, too, so if you need any help check out his excellent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla walkthrough, as well as Katharine’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla performance guide to help you keep it running smoothly on your PC.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Valhalla review

For better or for Norse

117

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Asgard riddles: where to find Cat's Footsteps and Mountain Root

Here's where to find Cat's Footsteps and Mountain Root.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Double Assassination: can you assassinate two enemies at once?

Can you unlock Double Assassination in AC: Valhalla?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridge Traitor: who is Soma's traitor in the Stench of Treachery quest?

There's a traitor to be weeded out in Grantebridge. Is it Birna, Lif or Galinn?

Latest articles

Across The Grooves review

Catch you on the flip side

1

Best M16 class in Cold War: best M16 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

This M16 class loadout gives you one of the best weapons in Cold War

Get Far Cry 6 for free with select AMD Ryzen CPUs

2

What motherboard do I need for my Intel or AMD Ryzen CPU?

The mother of all questions

1