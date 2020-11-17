Assassin's Creed Valhalla pays tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint

Players running around in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla over the last week or so have already uncovered a few Easter eggs here and there: nods to other games like Dark Souls, for example, and even a quest rife with Tolkien references. But our very own guides editor Jake has found one that’s much more heartwarming – a tribute to The Prodigy frontman, Keith Flint, who sadly passed away last year.

On your Viking adventures, you can stumble upon a spiky-haired man named Keith, hanging out with a band in Essex (or Essexe), the home county of The Prodigy. Chatting with him starts a world event (Valhalla’s version of sidequests) as he invites you to come and dance along to some tunes.

The song played to dear Eivor includes the lyrics “Smack my bishop!” which is just perfect. Jake tells me there’s a note nearby with the lyrics to the song Charly as well.

There are clearly some Prodigy fans over at Ubisoft, and this is a great reference for other fans of the band to find. Games are a weird yet lovely way to immortalise and pay tribute to the things we love.

