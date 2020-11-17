Best Krig class in Cold War: best Krig 6 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

The Krig 6 is one of the most accurate Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Cold War. Low recoil, great range, and high bullet velocity gives you the ability to challenge enemies at any range with this powerful rifle. This guide will walk you through how to setup the best Krig class and loadout in Cold War, with in-depth stat comparisons to show you what’s going on behind the scenes with this weapon.

Best Krig class in Cold War – Krig 6 loadout

We’re not going to bury the important stuff in tonnes of paragraphs here. Below are the attachments you need to make the best possible Krig 6 loadout in Cold War:

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Muzzle: None

Barrel: 19.7” Takedown

Body: None

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Magazine: None

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

The backbone of our Krig 6 loadout is the 19.7” Takedown barrel, which increases our effective damage range by a whopping, game-changing +150%. This allows us to deal greater damage at far longer ranges than the base Krig, and it only comes at the tiny cost of a -5% to sprint move speed.

The Field Agent Grip gives us a lovely increase to both horizontal and vertical recoil control, while the popular combo of the Airborne Elastic Wrap and Raider Stock significantly increases almost every handling stat you can care to name. Which just leaves the optic, and you’ll want one of those because the Krig’s ironsights are pretty poor. The Sillix Holoscout is my favourite optic as it allows for very clear visuals in mid-range engagements, which is where you’ll be using the Krig most.

Let’s finish up this loadout walkthrough by comparing the stats of the base Krig to our best loadout:

Krig 6 stats Base Loadout Difference Pros Damage Range 50.8 m 127 m +150% Sprint To Fire Time 400 ms 340 ms +15% ADS Time 300 ms 210 ms +30% Aim Walk Move Spd 4.06 mph 5.69 mph +40% Vert. Recoil 276 j 259.44 j +6% Horiz. Recoil -32 j -25.6 j +20% Idle Sway Control 20 Fc 16 Fc +20% Flinch Resist 10 N 1 N +90% Cons Sprint Move Spd 10.26 mph 9.74 mph -5% Shoot Move Spd 8.26 mph 5.87 mph -36% Hipfire Accuracy 7.5 mils 9.75 mils -30%

Best Krig loadout with Gunfighter Wildcard

One final note regarding the use of the Gunfighter Wildcard with the Krig. For those who aren’t aware, normally you can only attach five attachments to a gun, but with the Gunfighter Wildcard you can use all eight attachment slots. If you want to do this with the Krig 6, here are the remaining attachments we’d suggest:

Muzzle: Flashguard 5.56

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Magazine: 40 Rnd Speed Mag

The only significant attachment here is the magazine, because it’s always nice to have more than 30 rounds in an Assault Rifle’s magazine. The others provide fairly negligible benefits – the important thing is really just to avoid adding too many additional downsides. All in all this isn’t a weapon I’d consider worth using the Gunfighter Wildcard with, but these are our recommended attachments if you wish to try it out.

