Best M16 class in Cold War: best M16 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

This M16 class loadout gives you one of the best weapons in Cold War

The M16 is one of the strongest weapons in Call Of Duty: Cold War right now, thanks to its ability to “one-burst-kill” an enemy even over sniper distances thanks to its superbly accurate and powerful three-shot bursts. In this guide I’ll show you how to set up the best M16 class in Cold War right now, with explanations on each attachment used.

Best M16 class in Cold War – M16 loadout

Let’s start off with a rundown of the five attachments you need to create the best M16 loadout in Cold War:

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Muzzle: None

Barrel: 20.5” Match Grade

Body: None

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Magazine: None

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

This M16 loadout is designed to maximise your damage and accuracy so you can one-burst-kill enemies even at the longest possible ranges. Key to this is the Match Grade barrel, which doubles the rifle’s effective range. To decrease recoil for those long shots, we’ve also added the Field Agent Foregrip.

ADS speed is as important here as it would be for a sniper rifle like the Pelington, so we’ve opted for one of our favourite attachments – the Airborne Elastic Wrap – to speed up ADS while also minimising flinch. The SAS Combat Stock is another amazing attachment on the M16, which enormously increases our movement speed while aiming and shooting. And finally, the Sillix Holoscout optic gives us a clear visual for close range and long range engagements alike.

Take a look at the stat changes brought about by these five attachments in the table below:

M16 stats Base Loadout Difference Pros Damage Range 25.4 m 50.8 m +100% Vert. Recoil 390 j 351 j +10% Horiz. Recoil -80 j -48 j +40% Aim Walk Move Spd 3.28 mph 5.84 mph +78% ADS Speed 350 ms 245 ms +30% Aim While Going Prone No Yes N/A Idle Sway Control 15 16 +7% Flinch Resist 10 N 1 N +90% Cons Sprint Move Spd 10.26 mph 9.74 mph -5% Shoot Move Spd 8.1 mph 6.4 mph -21% Sprint To Fire Time 400 ms 460 ms -15% Hipfire Accuracy 8.5 mils 9.77 mils -15%

Best M16 loadout with Gunfighter Wildcard

Of course, there’s one way to make the M16 even better than the loadout detailed above, and that’s to use all eight attachment slots. You can only do this by equipping the Gunfighter Wildcard, but once you do, here are the remaining attachments we’d suggest:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Body: Soft Target Designator

Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag

I honestly think 30 rounds is enough for the M16, but it’s nice to be able to reload faster – hence the Jungle-Style Mag, which gives you no downsides at all. The Soft Target Designator gives you a much greater reveal distance while ADSing, and the Muzzle Brake helps to cut the vertical recoil down further, allowing for those wonderful triple headshots.

