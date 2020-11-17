Best Pelington class in Cold War: best Pelington 703 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

The Pelington 703 dominated the Call Of Duty: Cold War Betas thanks to its fantastic quick-sniping capabilities and one-shot potential. Since then every sniper rifle has taken a nerf to its handling speeds, but we’ve found a way to make the Pelington unbelievably strong again. Follow this guide to set up the best Pelington class in Cold War.

Best Pelington class in Cold War – Pelington 703 loadout

Let’s jump-start this guide by taking a look at all the attachments you need to make the best Pelington class in Cold War:

Optic: None

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Barrel: 26.5” Tiger Team

Body: None

Underbarrel: None

Magazine: 7 Rnd

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad



First up is the Sound Moderator. I think it’s very important to keep your muzzle flash as low as possible and keep yourself off the enemy’s minimap. Unfortunately this comes at a high cost of lowering your muzzle velocity, which is why we’ve also opted for the Tiger Team barrel. This wonderful barrel not only speeds our muzzle velocity right back up, but it also increases our damage and fire rate along with our reload speed.

That reload speed boost helps to mitigate the penalty of increasing our magazine capacity with the 7 round mag (note that the Tiger Team barrel reduces our mag capacity, so you’ll actually have 6 shots rather than 7). After that we’ve opted for the Airborne Elastic Wrap, which increases our ADS time (extremely important with the Pelington) and almost completely nullifies aim flinch, but at the cost of slower sprint-to-fire speed. This is why our final attachment goes on the stock: the Raider Pad speeds our sprint-to-fire time right back up, along with a huge boost to aim walking speed. And it’s only at the cost of hipfire accuracy, which is less important on a sniper rifle than many other weapons.

Let’s take a look at how the stats have changed after adding these five attachments:

Pelington stats Base Loadout Difference Pros Damage 110 132 +20% Fire Rate 54 61 RPM +13% Bullet Velocity 500 m/s 675 m/s +35% Sprint To Fire Time 400 ms 340 ms +15% Aim Walk Move Spd 3.28 mph 4.59 mph +40% ADS Speed 550 ms 484 ms +12% Flinch Resist 10 N 1 N +90% Aim While Going Prone No Yes N/A Mag Ammo Capacity 5 6 +20% Ammo Capacity 30 36 +20% Muzz. Flash Conceal 1s 0s +100% Cons Shoot Move Speed 7.59 mph 6.45 mph -15% Hipfire Accuracy 18 mils 23.4 mils -30% Reload Quickness 5.1 s 5.8 s -14%

Best Pelington loadout with Gunfighter Wildcard

If you’re looking to eek out every last morsel of potential for your Pelington, you can equip the Gunfighter Wildcard which allows for eight attachments at once. If you want to do this, here are the remaining attachments we’d suggest:

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Bipod

It’s crazy to me that you can attach short-range optics to a Pelington (or even just use the gun’s ironsights), but given this I’d opt for the Sillix Holoscout, as it’s a clear optic which allows you to land shots both near and far. The Steady Aim Laser helps work the rifle’s hipfire accuracy back to acceptable ranges, while the Bipod seriously reduces the Pelington’s recoil after each shot, allowing you to stay scoped in and not lose your target.

