Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Coo! Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Raven can be turned into a pigeon

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

17th November 2020 / 4:06PM

A pigeon flying across Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ravens are pretty cool, I reckon. Lovely, massive, terrifying crows. But how often do you even see ’em while traipsing out in the English countryside? No, it’s flockin’ pigeons all over the place. Thanks to an Amazon Prime reward, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will let you represent Britain’s unofficial national bird, transforming Eivor’s graceful fluttering pal into a blank-eyed flying rat.

Extra skill points if you shit on a Saxon’s head? If only we could be so lucky.

Okay, yes, so you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber before you go off nicking chips from English monks. But while I have no love for the service, the Carolignian Dynasty Pack does, at least, come with a good deal of shiny new armour and weapon skins, a boat paint-job and a new horse. That, and the ability to turn your trusty raven Sýnin into a pudgy little pidge.

It’s an awful cute wee bird, too. Unfortunately, it’s just a visual change. Unlike the eagle reward available through Ubisoft Connect, Sýnin’s voice hasn’t been changed to a pleasant, pigeonly coo’ing. That’s the kind of shoddy work that’d keep a poor dove out of gaming’s all-time coolest pigeons – be they Battlefield 1‘s sombre messengers or the promiscuous pigeons of Hatoful Boyfriend‘s aviary date ’em up.

Still, roaming the English (and Norwegian) countryside as a stout little dove should make for a nice break from all that hacking ‘n’ slashing – and is sure to cut a fair bit of time off your three-hour walk across the game’s map. You’ll need your Prime and Ubisoft accounts to be linked, and your new feathered friend should be available as soon as you log in after claiming the reward.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Valhalla review

For better or for Norse

117

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Asgard riddles: where to find Cat's Footsteps and Mountain Root

Here's where to find Cat's Footsteps and Mountain Root.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Double Assassination: can you assassinate two enemies at once?

Can you unlock Double Assassination in AC: Valhalla?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridge Traitor: who is Soma's traitor in the Stench of Treachery quest?

There's a traitor to be weeded out in Grantebridge. Is it Birna, Lif or Galinn?

Latest articles

Hearthstone's Madness At The Darkmoon Fair expansion opens its gates

More artwork from the next Mass Effect has surfaced

4

The best survival games on PC

Surviving 2020 deserves a reward

11

Disintegration turns off its online multiplayer today, five months after launch

7