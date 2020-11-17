Get Far Cry 6 for free with select AMD Ryzen CPUs

AMD have announced a new free game bundle for their Ryzen gaming CPUs. Until December 31st 2020, anyone who buys an eligible processor from their Ryzen 3000 or new Ryzen 5000 series from a participating retailer will get a free copy of Far Cry 6 and a handful of in-game items when the game comes out next year.

Alas, this particular free game bundle is limited to select Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 CPUs only at the moment, meaning the excellent Ryzen 5 5600X isn’t eligible. Heck, even the Ryzen 7 3700X gets snubbed here, which is a shame given it’s arguably the best processor from AMD’s older batch of Ryzen 3000 chips. For the full list of qualifying CPUs, see below:

Eligible AMD Ryzen CPUs:

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

As with AMD’s previous game bundles (the last of which saw Ryzen buyers get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla), there are a few hoops you have to jump through before you can get your free game. In addition to buying a qualifying CPU, for example, you’ll also need to get it from a participating retailer, so watch out for promotion stickers online to make sure you’re buying one from the right place. Remember, you may not necessarily get a code in the box when your CPU arrives. You may need to request one from your retailer at checkout, or they might email you one instead. For full terms and conditions, see AMD’s site.

Once you’ve got your coupon code, you’ll have until January 30th 2021 to redeem it through AMD’s Rewards portal. Naturally, you’ll have to wait until the game comes out before you can play it, but the coupon should entitle you to a standard digital edition of the game on Uplay on release, as well as an AMD-branded shirt and hat as in-game items.



Far Cry 6 was originally meant to come out on February 18th 2021, but Ubisoft recently delayed it until later in the year. We don’t currently know the new release date for Far Cry 6, so you might be waiting a while to make good on your purchase. Still, I’d wager that an eventual free copy of Far Cry 6 is still a better bundle than what’s currently on offer over at Intel, which gets you a copy of the rather doomed Marvel Avengers if you buy one of their qualifying 9th or 10th Gen chips.