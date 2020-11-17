Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
6

Halo 4 is out now on PC, completing the Master Chief Collection

Craig Pearson

Contributor

17th November 2020 / 11:06AM

Halo 4 has just been released on the PC. After an eight-year-long beta test on the Xboxes, they’ve decided that it’s finally in a good enough state for us exacting PC nerds. With this deployment, the Master Chief Collection is considered complete for the PC. No Halo 5 for us.

I have to confess that I haven’t played H4lo, but generally speaking, John Chief is fighting an “ancient evil” on a “mysterious world”. Aside from the campaign, there are 25 multiplayer maps, plenty of armour options, and Spartan Ops, which is an episodic co-op campaign that carries on from the singleplayer story.

Beyond that, there’s now input-based matchmaking and crossplay for every game in the collection, meaning you can choose what device your multiplayer opponents have so you don’t bring a pad to a keyboard and mouse fight when console and PC players play together. Halo 2 and Halo: Reach also have specific updates that make running at 60fps (and higher) a whole lot easier. And though there are no more Halos to be added to the collection, development will continue. There are more features, such as file and map sharing, to come.

It’s been quite a year for Halo, really. 343 Industries and Microsoft managed to release six games in less than a year. That should see everyone through until the release of Halo Infinite, which was delayed recently until sometime in 2021.

it’s out now on Windows Store, Steam, and is included in the Xbox Game Pass.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Halo 3 makes its PC debut with limited testing next month

10

A Halo 2 multiplayer bug is killing your friends with ghost rockets

1

Halo 2: Anniversary is now out on PC

6

Halo 2: Anniversary comes to PC next week

5

Latest articles

Our favourite Lenovo gaming laptop is $150 off today

Overwatch's latest short story finally gives Symmetra and Zenyatta more lore

2

Best Pelington class in Cold War: best Pelington 703 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

Use this Pelington loadout to create the best Sniper class in Cold War

Call of Duty Cold War: Operation Red Circus evidence locations and suspects