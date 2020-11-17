There’s a semi-secret party member in Yakuza: Like A Dragon who becomes unlockable towards the end of Chapter 5. Her name’s Eri and you’ll meet her when introduced to the business management minigame. Below I’ll explain how to unlock her as a party member.

Here’s how to unlock Eri as a party member in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.



How do you unlock Eri in Yakuza: Like A Dragon?

To unlock Eri in Yakuza: Like A Dragon you’ll first need to reach the tail end of Chapter 5. During the story you’ll bump into her outside of Otohime Land and it’ll turn out that she’s your way into the business management minigame. And don’t worry about missing out on meeting her as it’s totally unskippable.

Alright, so you’ve unlocked the business management minigame, now what? To cut a long story short, Nick Ogata (a bloke who invests in your business) needs you to reach shareholder rank 100 within a certain period of time. If you’re unfamiliar with the minigame, it’s basically telling you to manage a business called Ichiban Confections in such a way that you’ll climb the rankings, hit rank 100, then move onto whatever’s next (spoilers: it’s moving up the ladder even further).

I’d highly recommend you give my business management guide a read as it’ll take you through how to run Ichiban Confections successfully. It’s not particularly well explained in-game and it can be pretty daunting when first starting out. Once you understand how it works, though, it’s a lot of fun. I’m slightly addicted, honestly.

So, let’s say you’ve now run the business successfully enough that you’ve hit rank 100.

Good job, because you’re almost there. Kasuga will invite Eri out for a drink at Survive Bar to celebrate, so head on over. When you arrive, speak to Eri who’ll be sat at the bar alongside your existing party members. This’ll trigger a lovely chat, after which she’ll join your party!

It’s worth quickly noting that you’ll need to head into the Party screen in the options menu to swap her into your squad.

What skills does Eri have?

Here’s a quick breakdown of what Eri brings to the table:

First thing to note: Eri starts off at level 1 and won’t have any gear apart from her Boxcutter which she uses as a weapon.

Eri has a natural aversion to sleep and rage, but she’s more susceptible to being stunned.

Eri’s a Clerk which is a Job exclusive to her. She cuts down enemies with a box cutter and her fighting style is speedy and agile. If she specialises in this class she’ll gain bonuses to Agility and Attack, as well as a fairly broad range of abilities. She’s got a self-healing skill, offensive abilities, and some single-target debuffs.

Much like Saeko, Eri’s able to swap Jobs to: Idol, Dealer, Hostess, and Night Queen.

Unlike the rest of your party members, Eri’s bond level only increases as you grow your business. Increasing her bond also has more benefits than most, as it’ll give her access to new jobs and skills. So it’s wise to invest in your businesses if you want to invest in Eri.

I’d say Eri’s worth swapping into your party if you need some extra damage, but you’ll need Saeko or Nanba to keep your team alive with healing skills. I’ve found success swapping Nanba out for Eri, and keeping Saeko as the team support with her incredibly strong Idol healing capabilities.

That’s all for this page, but stay tuned for more Yakuza: Like A Dragon guides. While we work on more, be sure to check out our guides on how to make money fast, or if you’re struggling to find all the Kappa statues and missing cats, we’ve got you covered too.