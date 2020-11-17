Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Our favourite Lenovo gaming laptop is $150 off today

James Archer

Contributor

17th November 2020 / 12:00PM

A photo of the Lenovo Legion 7i from a face on perspective.

Black Friday is still a week and a half away but that hasn’t stopped some of Lenovo’s Legion gaming hardware from getting the early deal treatment: specifically you can get $150 off one of their Legion 5 gaming laptops today, as well a sizeable discount on their 240Hz Legion Y25-25 gaming monitor, both of which are on sale via Amazon US. You’ll have to be quick, though, as these are daily deals. As in, today. A today deal. Of the day.

Wasting no time, then, let’s consider the Legion 5. It’s essentially the little brother of the rather excellent Lenovo Legion 7i that Katharine tested earlier in the year, and while that naturally means lower specs – the Legion 5 has a GTX 1660 Ti instead of the 7i’s RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, for instance – it’s still a very decently specced machine for the (temporarily lowered) money. In particular, it’s got the same 144Hz IPS display, just like the top-notch screen on the Legion 7i.

You also get an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16GB of RAM and a healthy 512GB SSD – all in all, a very decent set of specs for the price, especially it would normally set you back closer to $1000.

Next, there’s a tempting 20% off Lenovo’s Legion Y25-25 gaming monitor, a 25in screen with an IPS panel and AMD FreeSync Premium support. If you’ve read our G-Sync vs FreeSync guide you’ll know the “Premium” bit of its FreeSync specification means it includes AMD’s Low Framerate Compensation feature on top of FreeSync’s usual anti-tearing frame rate synchronization, letting you get that super smooth gaming experience even at lower frame rates. Plus, because the Legion Y25-25 is also one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, Nvidia GPU owners can benefit from syncing as well.

The bigger deal here, though, is this monitor’s 240Hz refresh rate. Combined with the basic but less demanding 1920×1080 resolution, this will especially suit fans of fast-paced man-shooters, and at $256 this is about as cheap for a 240Hz display as we’ve ever seen.

Again, you’ll need to choose quickly, as both of these will revert to their original prices at midnight tonight in the US. Still ‘tis the season of the deal, so there’ll be many more discounts to come as we approach Black Friday proper. You can keep track of them all with our regularly updated Black Friday gaming monitor deals page, our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page and our main Black Friday deals hub.

Who am I?

James Archer

Contributor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

