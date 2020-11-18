Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Can you play split screen in Call of Duty Cold War?

Split screen in Zombies and Multiplayer.

James Law

Staff Writer

18th November 2020 / 2:46PM

Featured post Call of Duty Cold War screen with USA map on it.

Can you play split screen in Call of Duty Cold War?
Split screen in Zombies and Multiplayer.

Call of Duty Cold War’s various multiplayer modes has been a great addition to the series. I’ve certainly been loving it, getting in there with a squad and taking out hordes of the undead or blasting enemies from across the map. Can you play split screen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War though?.

Can you play split screen in Call of Duty Cold War on PC?

On PC, you can’t use split screen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Sorry. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but at time of writing, no matter how many controllers you connect, the option is not present. Oof. I’ll let you know if that changes though – I certainly hope it does. It doesn’t seem likely though – Modern Warfare never got split screen on PC, and with the Battlenet launcher the COD series uses, players are barred from using multiple different user IDs at the same time.

Split screen on console

On console, it’s much easier. Just connect your second controller on Zombies or Multiplayer by pressing X on Playstation or A on Xbox in the lobby before searching for or starting a match. You’ll need to sign in to the second controller using a separate PSN or Xbox Live account, then just jump into a lobby.

Remember, it’s a bit tougher on your system to have two players at the same time, so if you spot performance issues then that’ll be why. On next-gen consoles though, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Also, the campaign mode is strictly single player no matter your platform. It’s a pretty linear narrative experience, so wouldn’t really make much sense at all with a load of Bells running around.

That’s all for our split screen guide! If you want to jump into the game, then check out more of our pages. We have tips on how progression and Prestige works in Black Ops Cold War, as well as a rundown on all the Call of Duty Cold War campaign endings (spoilers!).

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Two of Immortals Fenyx Rising's DLCs will star new heroes

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: should you give Dag his axe?

Should you give Dag his axe at the end of your final fight?

Why is everyone making terrible trainers for their video games?

These boots are made for generating income

14

Hitman developer IO Interactive will reveal a "new project" tomorrow

7

Latest articles

Two of Immortals Fenyx Rising's DLCs will star new heroes

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: should you give Dag his axe?

Should you give Dag his axe at the end of your final fight?

Why is everyone making terrible trainers for their video games?

These boots are made for generating income

14

Hitman developer IO Interactive will reveal a "new project" tomorrow

7