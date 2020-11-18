Can you play split screen in Call of Duty Cold War?

Split screen in Zombies and Multiplayer.

Call of Duty Cold War’s various multiplayer modes has been a great addition to the series. I’ve certainly been loving it, getting in there with a squad and taking out hordes of the undead or blasting enemies from across the map. Can you play split screen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War though?.



Can you play split screen in Call of Duty Cold War on PC?

On PC, you can’t use split screen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Sorry. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but at time of writing, no matter how many controllers you connect, the option is not present. Oof. I’ll let you know if that changes though – I certainly hope it does. It doesn’t seem likely though – Modern Warfare never got split screen on PC, and with the Battlenet launcher the COD series uses, players are barred from using multiple different user IDs at the same time.

Split screen on console

On console, it’s much easier. Just connect your second controller on Zombies or Multiplayer by pressing X on Playstation or A on Xbox in the lobby before searching for or starting a match. You’ll need to sign in to the second controller using a separate PSN or Xbox Live account, then just jump into a lobby.

Remember, it’s a bit tougher on your system to have two players at the same time, so if you spot performance issues then that’ll be why. On next-gen consoles though, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Also, the campaign mode is strictly single player no matter your platform. It’s a pretty linear narrative experience, so wouldn’t really make much sense at all with a load of Bells running around.

That's all for our split screen guide!