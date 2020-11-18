Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Grab 9 RPS indie favourites for £9 in Humble's Sweet Farm Fall bundle

James Archer

Contributor

18th November 2020 / 12:36PM

Artwork for Humble's Sweet Farm Fall bundle, showing A Hat In Time, Coffee Talk and Superhot.

The latest Humble Bundle is rammed with RPS indie favourites even by its usual standards. Within the Humble Sweet Farm Bundle lies slow-mo shooter Superhot, charming platformer A Hat in Time, RPG/shopkeeper hybrid Moonlighter and a clutch of others, all for a very tasty price of just £9 / $15. Here’s what you get.

Running until Tuesday December 1st, the bundle contains nine games total – plus one soundtrack. As per usual, it’s split into three tiers, so you can pay as much or as little as you like to get the games you want.

The first and cheapest tier takes a minimum payment of 76p / $1, and nets you the following:

  • Out There: Ω Edition
  • ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
  • ToeJam & Earl Back in the Groove Soundtrack

Pony up more than the average payment, which currently sits at £5.71 / $7.58, and you’ll also get:

  • Superhot
  • Moonlighter
  • Chuchel: Cherry Edition

Then there’s the third and final tier, which costs at least £9.15 / $15 and throws in:

  • A Hat in Time
  • Coffee Talk
  • Sigma Theory: Global Cold War
  • Necronator: Dead Wrong

All the usual Humble Bundle quirks apply: you can choose what to pay above, on or below those minimums, and specify how big a share the publishers, Humble itself and charity beneficiary Sweet Farm – a US animal sanctuary – each receive.

If you pay enough for the third tier, you also get 10% off the first month for Humble’s monthly subscription service, Humble Choice. Here’s where things get somewhat more complicated, though. Humble Choice usually gives you a choice of nine new games each month from a group of 12, but if you sign up before Friday December 4th, you’ll get all 12 of the November crop, which includes the likes of Yakuza Kiwami 2 and Darksiders III.

Although, for yet another deal, new Humble Choice signer-uppers can also lock in a lower monthly subscription cost of £9.66 / $12 per month, down from the usual £16 / $20 – which you’ll miss out on if you use the free month voucher. You’ll still get all 12 games for November by going down this route, but you’ll have to decide which one you like the sound of better.

Of course, you don’t have to opt for a subscription at all if you just want the Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle itself, though considering it expires three days before the 12-game Humble Choice offer, if you are weighing up the latter it might be wise to take advantage of the 10% now – it might not return as part of the next bundle.

