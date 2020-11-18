Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Hitman developer IO Interactive will reveal a "new project" tomorrow

Craig Pearson

Contributor

18th November 2020 / 3:38PM

Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of the original Hitman game, Codename 47. It’s a date that the creators of the series appear to be acknowledging by revealing a “new project” on that day. We already know that Hitman 3 is coming out in January, and that it’s going to be the final instalment of the “World of Assassination” trilogy. So what else could it be?

We know they’ve been working on something new for over a year. They are currently hiring for a multiplayer specialist on an unannounced project.

Let’s look at their past form. Maybe that has some answers. They released the excellent third-person shooter Freedom Fighters in 2003, and it was recently re-released on all the major digital storefronts. I’d absolutely love to play a new version of it. It also looks like it’s no longer owned by EA, with IOI listed as the publisher.

In 2007, they made Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and followed it up with Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days in 2010. Both played like conventional cover shooters, but the aesthetics were wild. During the first game, Lynch would hallucinate, turning all the NPCs into the police or dog-masked nightmares. The second game was intense, with jump cuts and glitchy camcorder effects confusing the player. I get the feeling that the series was a labour of love, but that might not be enough for them to return to it.

They also released the surprisingly cute Mini Ninjas in 2009. It was a sweet litle stealth game that I don’t think would be worth returning to in a big way.

If I had to bet, I’d put my money on a multiplayer focussed Freedom Fighters. I think the world is ready for more of that series. Though I wouldn’t mind something new, either.

At least we know that Hitman 3 is out on 20 January 2021.

