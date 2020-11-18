Let's follow Keanu through Cyberpunk 2077's Night City

The latest footage of shiny swearing simulator Cyberpunk 2077 is taken from the new Xboxes, but that hardly matters to an enlightened PC audience, does it?

Wait, come back! Keanu is in it a little bit! Phew. Thanks for returning. Yes, in this Night City Wire Special, Keanu Reeves reprises his classic role of ‘Keanu Reeves’ from the Keanu Reeves Hexalogy. There are no spoilers, as it’s more concerned with showing off the differences between the Xbox One X and the Xbox Series X. That might be to allay fears about the current generation of consoles after a recent investor call revealed that the latest delay was primarily down to the current gen builds needing additional development time.

All the player choices are hidden in jump cuts, but you get to see more of the world. Keanu, as Johnny Silverhand, pops up now and again like a handsome quest giver, sending the player through a city of shiny clothed passers-by, muscle cars, and lots of adult activities. There are chrome-clad strippers, a man who swears at a bartender (I’ve never heard the like), and some awkward exchanges between the protagonist and pretty much everyone she meets. I am looking forward to it, but I’ll have to admit that it’s all a little on the nose. Particularly when the player decides to bring a sword, or perhaps a really long knife, to a gunfight.



If you crave more of that, there’s at least one more Night City Wire coming on Thursday of this week, with a deeper focus on our lord and saviour. Night City Wire episode five will be live on CDPR’s Twitch channel on Thursday, November 19th at 5pm GMT / Noon EST.

We are told that Cyberpunk 2077 will be out on December 10, but we’ve had our hearts broken before.