Samsung's 240Hz C27RG monitor drops to its lowest-ever UK price

Samsung’s 240Hz Odyssey monitors were some of the big ticket items of this year’s Amazon Prime Day, and it looks like they’ll be reprising their similarly big discounts for this year’s Black Friday sales, too. Today, it’s the turn of Samsung’s C27RG (or to use its annoyingly chaotic full name, the LC27RG50FQUXEN), which has shed 23% off its usual price to hit a new all-time low of just £230.

It’s a good opportunity to get a 240Hz gaming monitor on the cheap, which is just as well, since they rarely ever are outside of the usual Prime Day and Black Friday sale events. Indeed, my Amazon price tracker shows this particular model has cost at least £300 for much of this year, and its previous lowest price was £270 back in the middle of September, making today’s deal price of £230 a veritable steal.

£230 is a very good price indeed for the smoothness of 240Hz combined with the real estate of a 27in panel: the only screen with those same two specs on our best gaming monitors list is the AOC C27G2ZU, which currently goes for between £285 and £320 depending on where you shop (and how long you’re willing to wait before it arrives).

While the 1920×1080 resolution shows that this monitor trades sharpness for speed, it will help reach those high frame rates in your twitchy online shooters on less powerful graphics cards. The C27RG also has a relatively tight curvature of 1500R, if you’re into that wraparound effect, as well as both native AMD FreeSync support and full certification as one of Nvidia’s G-Sync Compatible monitors. All in all, a very encouraging monitor for a couple of hundred quid.

Alternatively, fans of flatter screens should keep an eye on our Black Friday gaming monitor deals page and our main Black Friday hub for more deals as they come in.