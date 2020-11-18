Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Spelunky 2 should have online multiplayer by December

Craig Pearson

Contributor

18th November 2020 / 11:17AM

You’ll have to wait a little bit longer if you want to go cave diving with your online BFFs and/or frenemies. Blitworks had hoped to have Spelunky 2’s online multiplayer working by now, but the connection problems that caused the mode to be removed from the game before launch have proven to be a tricky fix. They’ve just announced that they’re on track for a December release.

Spelunky 2 has been designed for crossplay with the PS4, but according to Blitworks: “… our strategy for online has been focused on providing a great experience long-term, with cross-platform play and rollback [the netcode]. Unfortunately, while we were expecting some issues, the disconnects we were seeing on PS4 after we launched there were much more severe than we anticipated. Some players could play fine and a lot of players couldn’t really play at all.”

Fixing the PS4 netcode will affect the PC. They’ve already completed “two of the three major improvements that were planned”, without mentioning what those were. Still, with only one more major improvement to go, they’re tentatively expecting the update to land next month.

The mode was removed from the game in order to release Spelunky 2 on PC in a timely fashion, so I don’t begrudge them the extra time they’re taking to make it work. The fact that we have the game at all is something to be thankful for, particularly because it’s a still an RPS Bestest Best without it. I expect Graham will be delighted to sit down and take on a cave or ten with a few of his buds in tow.

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

