Star Wars: Squadrons fires up two new ships and custom matches in December

I admit that I don’t exactly know my A-Wings, B-Wings, or Z-Wings from one another. If you know which of those are real and which I accidentally made up, you may be interested to hear that Star Wars: Squadrons will be adding one of them in December. Oh, and a new Empire starship too. Before that, a November update will also bring a new map and components.

In December, you’ll be able to hop in the cockpit of the New Republic’s B-Wing or the Empire’s TIE Defender. “The B-wing will be categorized as a Bomber-class starfighter and the TIE defender will be a Fighter, each being able to use the components relevant to their faction and class, but they’ll also come with their own unique aspects in line with what you’d expect from them, such as the B-wing with its gyro-cockpit and swiveling wings and the TIE defender with its shields,” say Motive Studios



The other big ticket item for December is the addition of custom matches. Motive say that two teams of one to five players will be able to fight in Fleet Battles or Dogfights on all maps. There will be other options available as well such as damage modifiers, ship restrictions, and other choices. “I’m particularly excited about the Custom Matches feature because it will allow you, the community, to take more ownership of the game and create your own experiences for a long time to come,” says creative director Ian Frazier in a thank you message to the fans at the end of Motive’s announcement.

Before all that, an update on November 25th will add the map Fostar Haven from the story campaign to multiplayer. Motive say that it’s been updated with some changes from its appearance in the story campaign. “The denizens of Fostar Haven have made a few upgrades to their station, trusting neither the Empire nor the New Republic. You’ll have the chance to weave through the crowded dockyards or take the fight to open space.”

Further details about bug fixes and other changes will arrive with each update.

EA have previously said that their intention for Squadrons isn’t a live service game with post-launch DLC, though that’s apparently not ruled out these free updates. Motive Studios aren’t working on another Star Wars game after this one, they say, but their next project is “pretty special”.

Okay, apparently the Z-wing is the fake one. Well, kind of.