Video - Yakuza: Like A Dragon chapter 3 introduces the wonder of recycling and job centres

LollaYakuza #03: The Town At Rock Bottom

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

18th November 2020 / 3:00PM

Featured post Nanba from Yakuza: Like A Dragon looking quite shocked at something Ichiban Kasuga said

After a pretty rough run-in with someone that Kasuga thought was his pal, the protagonist of Yakuza: Like A Dragon has ended up homeless in Ijincho. But, that’s not much to worry about, because he’s got the power of positivity and the realistic Nanba by his side.

And these two lads are ready to do some recycling and get some jobs!

This is LollaYakuza #03: The Town At Rock Bottom.

The end of last week’s episode ended on a pretty harrowing note: poor Ichiban was shot by Arakawa, the man who was like a father to him for so many years. Undeterred, Kasuga picks himself up, dusts himself off, and heads down to the job centre to get his life back on track.

If you’re new here, LollaYakuza is a pretty relaxed, weekly let’s play series, where I play through Yakuza: Like A Dragon. It’s probably 50% play and 150% watching at the minute, as the game’s substories and all that haven’t opened up fully, but this episode does have Kasuga threatening to pour some spunky tissues over a bad man with a megaphone. If that doesn’t get you to watch, then I don’t know what will.

If you want more Yakuza goodness in your life, have a read of Ed’s Yakuza: Like A Dragon review. He says that “this really isn’t a game you should miss out on,” and he’s right. If you’re playing the game and you need a bit help, then have a look at his excellent Yakuza: Like A Dragon guides.

Who am I?

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

