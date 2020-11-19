Best AUG class in Cold War: best AUG loadout (plus Gunfighter)

The AUG, along with its close relative, the M16, is one of the strongest weapons in Call Of Duty: Cold War right now. With an extremely quick and accurate three-shot burst capable of eliminating an enemy in milliseconds, this gun is a fearsome weapon at long ranges and in close quarters combat alike. This guide will walk you through how to set up the best AUG class in Cold War, with details on the right attachments to use to make the best possible AUG loadout.

On this page:



Best AUG class in Cold War – AUG loadout

Let’s begin this class guide by diving right into how we’ve put together the very best AUG loadout in Cold War that we’ve seen so far:

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 19.6” Match Grade

Body: None

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Magazine: None

Handle: None

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

This AUG loadout greatly increases the rifle’s effective range thanks to the 19.6” Match Grade barrel – so much that we can afford to attach the Agency Silencer to suppress our shots and reduce our vertical recoil. The Field Agent Foregrip also cuts down the recoil massively, allowing you to consistently land those three-shot bursts.

A clear 3x scope is my personal preference when using the AUG, but you can attach a red dot sight instead if you’d prefer. Finally, the SAS Combat Stock drastically increases our movement speed while aiming down sights, which allows you to land your shots while still remaining a moving target – always a very important thing in Black Ops: Cold War.

Take a look at how this AUG loadout boosts the gun’s stats below:

AUG stats Base Loadout Difference Pros Damage 54 64 +19% Damage Range 38.1 m 57.15 m +50% Bullet Velocity 775 m/s 930 m/s +20% Aim Walk Move Spd 3.28 mph 4.92 mph +50% Vert. Recoil 420 j 399 j +5% Horiz. Recoil 166.5 j 124.88 j +25% Muzzle Flash 1 s 0 s +100% Cons Shoot Move Spd 7.33 mph 6.89 mph -6% Hipfire Accuracy 8.5 mils 9.77 mils -15%

Secondary weapon

The AUG deserves a powerful close-quarters counterpart to help keep you alive if enemies sneak in under your radar. The Bullfrog, when kitted out correctly, is an extremely powerful SMG that tops our Best SMG in Cold War list, inching out even the massively popular MP5 (which is also a great choice, admittedly). To help perfect your AUG class, be sure to check out our Best Bullfrog class in Cold War guide too.

Of course, that relies on you picking up the Law Breaker Wildcard so you can equip two primary weapons. Without this, your best bet is the Hauer 77 – a powerful pump-action shotgun that can obliterate an enemy in a single shot if they’re close enough.

Best AUG loadout with Gunfighter Wildcard

If you really want to go all the way with this AUG loadout, then below are our recommendations for the remaining attachment slots if you pick up the Gunfighter Wildcard:

Body: Mounted Flashlight

Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

Handle: Speed Tape

The Mounted Flashlight, in case you didn’t know, is actually an amazing attachment that helps counteract the enemy visibility issue in Black Ops: Cold War. In addition, I’ve opted for the 45 rounds to help burst down multiple enemies in a row, and the Speed Tape to help speed up target acquisition without introducing further downsides to the AUG’s stat line.

And that wraps up our guide to the best AUG class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Cold War. But we’ve got plenty more Cold War guides for you to peruse! Why not start with our Cold War weapon stats guide, or our guide to the very Best Cold War loadout?