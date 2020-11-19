Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Best Bullfrog class in Cold War: best Bullfrog loadout (plus Gunfighter)

Make the best possible SMG class with this Bullfrog loadout

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

19th November 2020

The Bullfrog is one of our favourite SMGs in Cold War. It’s a very easy gun to love, with its low recoil, great ironsights, and high magazine capacity. All these benefits give us a great base from which to construct the best Bullfrog class in Cold War – and that’s exactly what we’re gonna do. Below we’ll walk you through the best attachments for our Bullfrog loadout, along with good secondary weapon options and an additional Gunfighter loadout for these powerful SMG.

On this page:

Best Bullfrog class in Cold War – Bullfrog loadout

Here’s how it’s gonna work: I’ll walk you through the attachments we’ve used to create the best possible Bullfrog loadout in Cold War, and then I’ll talk you through why each one has been chosen. We’ll also cover good secondary weapons, as well as our suggested loadout for the Gunfighter Wildcard. So, without further ado, here is our best Bullfrog class loadout:

  • Optic: None
  • Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
  • Barrel: 7.6” Rifled
  • Body: None
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: None
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Wire Stock

One of the many lovely things about the Bullfrog is that it has a naturally high magazine capacity, so we don’t really need to spend an attachment slot on the magazine. Ditto with the optic slot, because the Bullfrog’s ironsights are pretty clean and lovely. So instead, we’ve opted for the Sound Suppressor first, to keep ourselves entirely off the minimap. It lowers our effective range, so we’ve buffed that right back up with the 7.6” Rifled barrel.

The Spetsnaz Grip helps keep our shots under control (incidentally, this loadout is about as accurate as a full-auto SMG can get in Cold War), and the Speed Tape and Wire Stock give us straight-up boosts to our ADS and Sprint-To-Fire times. Overall, a nippy and powerful SMG with very few downsides at all. Take a look at how the Bullfrog’s stats have changed thanks to these attachments:

Bullfrog stats Base Loadout Difference
Pros
Damage Range 19.05 m 20.95 m +10%
Sprint To Fire Spd 350 ms 315 ms +10%
ADS Speed 275 ms 247.5 ms +10%
Vert. Recoil 180 j 169.2 j +6%
Horiz. Recoil 127.5 j 102 j +20%
Muzzle Flash 1 s 0 s +100%
Cons
Sprint Move Spd 10.8 mph 10.26 mph -5%
Shoot Move Spd 10.26 mph 7.18 mph -30%

Secondary weapon

Despite its fairly low recoil, the Bullfrog is still predominantly a close-range weapon, so we’d recommend pairing it with the M16 – our current favourite when it comes to mid-to-long-range shredders. To help perfect your loadout, make sure you check out our Best M16 class in Cold War guide.

If you can’t equip another primary weapon (because you’re not using the Law Breaker Wildcard), then we’d recommend a simple Cigma 2 Launcher as your secondary. It’s a good backup option for defeating an entrenched enemy, but more importantly you’ll be able to shoot down Spy Planes and other Scorestreaks throughout the match.

Best Bullfrog loadout with Gunfighter Wildcard

Of course, if you’re really looking to make the best possible Bullfrog loadout, you’ll want to use all eight attachment slots – a feat only accomplished with the help of the Gunfighter Wildcard. If you want to go this route, here are our recommendations for the remaining attachment slots:

  • Optic: Sillix Holoscout
  • Body: GRU 5MW Laser Sight
  • Magazine: Fast Mag

Like I said, the Bullfrog’s natural 50 round mag is good enough for most situations, so I’ve opted instead for faster reload times. The Laser Sight helps us spray down enemies in hipfire ranges, while the Sillix Holoscout is my favourite optic at the moment thanks to its exceptional clarity – though it is a 1.75x scope, so if you find that’s too zoomed in for an SMG you can always opt for a Microflex or similar.

And that wraps up our guide to the best Bullfrog class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Cold War. But we’ve got plenty more Cold War guides for you to peruse! Why not start with our Cold War weapon stats guide, or our guide to the very Best Cold War loadout?

