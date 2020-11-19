MSI’s AM4 motherboards go cheap in Ebuyer's early Black Friday deals

Want one of AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 CPUs but haven’t decided on a motherboard to pair it with? A handful of MSI’s compatible AM4 500-series boards have been on the business end of some early Black Friday price-chopping courtesy of Ebuyer, so now might be a good time to make your move.

You can view the whole range of what’s on offer over on Ebuyer, but of particular note is the MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi, which was already good value for money – at least by the X570 chipset’s standards – when it launched last year.

Ebuyer has it down to £160 at the moment, which isn’t the smallest amount you could spend on a high-end motherboard but is most definitely a compelling price for something with top class performance and a generous smattering of features, not least its PCIe 4.0 support and onboard Wi-Fi 6. Plus, you can also get another £18 cashback on it with MSI’s Black Friday promotion, taking its final price down to an even more tempting £148. And if that wasn’t enough, you can also claim a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with it, too. A true bargain.

The micro-ATX MAG B550M Mortar Wi-Fi, the latest in MSI’s consistently great Mortar series, is also at what seems to be its lowest-ever UK price. Curiously, it’s not currently marked as part of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday sale, though Amazon also lists it at the same £120 after a £20 discount. However, Ebuyer are also throwing in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as a freebie here, too, as well as that £18 cashback offer, making it a much better buy overall.

In any event, this is another very well-appointed, wireless-ready AM4 board; if you want PCIe 4.0 without the expense of an X570 model, check it out.

Speaking of which, more X570 and B550 motherboards are probably due some more price drops over the coming week. AMD’s Ryzen 5000 family might be new, but some of these boards have been around for well over a year. These deals are a good sign, and you can find more discounts on PC components and other hardware in our regularly updated Black Friday deals hub.