James Bond game 'Project 007' is coming from the makers of Hitman

Craig Pearson

Contributor

19th November 2020 / 2:48PM

A logo for Project 007, showing the name through the twisted barrel of a gun

Well, I was very wrong about what IO Interactive were about to unveil. I thought they were prepping a new Freedom Fighters game, but they surprised everyone by announcing ‘Project 007’, a James Bond game. It’s so new that there’s no footage and no name. We’re left with just the teaser below, and the snippet that it covers Bond’s origin story.

Here’s all they had for us. I must admit, the very first Bondy note that twanged on the soundtrack grabbed my attention. I thought I imagined it.

IO have good form in developing a game with a sneaky sociopath in a tailored suit, so it’s a reasonably snug fit for them. Hitman could probably just be reskinned with hair and we’d be sorted. It’s an original story, so won’t it be linked to the upcoming No Time To Die movie. They’ll be using the Glacier Engine, and both their development studios in Copenhagen and Malmö are staffing up for the challenge.

Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, said: “It’s true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry. Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities. Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”

IO are publishing it, meaning this is the first major Bond game in years that won’t be published by Activision, who were responsible for some shockingly average games with 007. The last of those, 007 Legends, was eviscerated by Alec Meer. A direct quote: “007 Legends is out now. Don’t you bloody dare buy it.”

This bit is where the release date would go, but we don’t even know its name yet.

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

