Podcast episode 118: the best JRPGs special

I don’t want anyone to be disappointed, but Nate is away this week so you’ve got an Alice ‘n’ Matthew special for The Electronic Wireless Show podcast, since I couldn’t draft in a third body in time. Nevertheless, this week we had a grand old time, albeit one with less chat about animals. In fact, we manage to talk about games quite a lot! Historically speaking, JRPGs didn’t often come to PC, but the times, they are a changin’, so we have plenty to chat about.

There aren’t none diversions. We talk quite a lot about scaffolding, for example. Don’t forget to tune in to the Five Nights At Freddy’s Book Club spin-off podcast.





First up we talk about Yakuza: Like A Dragon, the latest in the Yakuza series. It incorporates RPG elements, where the others were a lot more actiony. Edders appreciated the new tone in his review.

Naturally enough, we also spent a bunch of time talking about Final Fantasy. I gave a big shout out to the ridiculousness of Final Fantasy X, and the amazing outfits of Final Fantasy X-2. Katharine waxed lyrical about the latter only recently in a HYP.

We also chatted a bunch about Persona, mostly Persona 5 because that’s the one I’ve played. But also Persona 4, which was ported to PC and which Matthew reviewed for us and everything. I am reasonably sure I did not imagine the penis monster in Persona 5.

Shout out, too, to Nier: Autotomato. It’s on our list of best RPGs. Nier, the 7/10 set millennia before Autotomato, is getting a new edition next year.

Recommendations this week are season four of The Crown on Netflix, and any season/episode of Death In Paradise (also on Netflix and other streaming services). This is the Death In Paradise opening credits song, btw. Imagine if e.g. your best mate was brutally murdered on her honeymoon, you just found the body, and that was queued up immediately afterwards