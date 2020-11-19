Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Shenmue 3 hits Steam today

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

19th November 2020 / 4:24PM

Today, I invite you to go back in time and visit China to search for a little bit of vengeance. Specifically, back to spring 1987, to help a young Ryu Hazuki hunt for his father’s killer. Of course, you could partake in a spot of tortoise-racing or chicken-chasing while you’re it. That’s right, I’m talking about the weird and wonderful world of Shenmue 3, which sheds its Epic exclusivity and arrives on Steam today.

Shenmue 3 originally came out on this very day last year, four years after a fruitful Kickstarter campaign that saw developers Ys Net raise $6 million. It follows on from the story of Shenmue 2 (which came out a whole 19 years ago), with Ryu hanging out in rural China looking for the baddies who murdered his dad – and playing load of odd minigames on the way.

In his Shenmue 3 review, Matthew says the game can be a bit boring, but somehow that only manages to add to its charm: “The mad thing is, for all its creaky ideas and garlic guzzling, I was enraptured for chunks of Shenmue 3. Its laid back rhythm lulls you into a state that few games do, one of such extreme zen/boredom that even the smallest change in pace can feel monumental.”

Shenmue 3 hits Steam later today, and will cost just £17 in its launch weekend sale. It’s still on the Epic Games Store, too, if you’d rather grab it there.

Elsewhere in the land of Shenmue, in September Crunchyroll announced it’s getting a spin-off anime series that Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki himself will help produce.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

