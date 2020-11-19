Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

1

Treyarch nerfs Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's MP5 less than a week after launch

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

19th November 2020 / 11:58AM

The player inspects their MP5.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has only been out for *checks notes* less than a week and Treyarch have already nerfed the MP5. In a tweet they announced that they’ve reduced its damage range by 33% and adjusted its initial recoil. That last tweak isn’t super clear, but presumably it now has a bit more vertical punch when you first pull the trigger.

Out of the two changes, it’s the damage range nerf which is the most important. At launch the MP5 was basically a pocket assault rifle, totally outperforming its beefier siblings at practically all ranges. I’d become one of those “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” drones zipping about spraying folks down at close range, then nonchalantly dropping snipers across the map while throwing up a little in my mouth. I took no pleasure in my XP gains. Well, maybe a little.

Here’s a look at the sheer power of the MP5 pre-nerf. I mean, there was literally no need for any other gun to exist in the game at this point.

This Is Why The MP5 Is OP from r/blackopscoldwar

And that was the issue. I’d play game after game and encounter swathes of players using the MP5. I’d run over discarded weapons and mutter “MP5” under my breath. It basically had no down sides and players quickly cottoned on. So I’m glad it’s been toned down and props to Treyarch for getting on it so quickly.

When it comes to further tuning, Treyarch game designer Tony Flame said on Twitter that they’re “working on the larger pass for Season 1” which is due to kick off on 10th December.

I suppose it’s time to try another gun now?

