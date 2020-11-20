Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lincolnscire Ealdorman choice: who to choose in the Where the Stone Falls quest

Here's who you should pick as Ealdorman.

20th November 2020 / 5:08PM

During the Lincolnscire arc in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you will need to cast your vote as to who should take over as Ealdorman. It’s all part of the Where the Stone Falls quest, and you’ll have three options. Should you choose Hunwald, Aelfgar or Herefrith as Lincolnscire’s new Ealdorman?

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide:

AC Valhalla: who should you pick as Lincolnscire’s Ealdorman in the Where the Stone Falls quest?

There are essentially two good options and one bad option when choosing Lincolnscire’s new Ealdorman in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Choose either Hunwald or Aelfgar and things will be fine in the long term. In the short term, the Bishop will reveal himself as a member of the Order and will try to imprison you. Choosing the Bishop means that he will have control of Lincolnscire and will reveal his identity later on. I recommend going for someone less evil.

Hunting down the Bishop

So the Bishop is actually a super evil dude, and will reveal this if you don’t choose him as Ealdorman. He’ll throw you in a room with some guards, which you’ll need to kill. Then it’s onto hunting him down, so just speak to whoever you voted for initially.

To see the outcomes of some other major choices in AC: Valhalla, head to our Walkthrough hub. For a look at the romance options available in the game, head to our Romance guide.

