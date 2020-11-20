Best XM4 class in Cold War: best XM4 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

The XM4 is the first Assault Rifle you have access to after reaching Level 4 in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and unlocking your own custom classes. Fast-firing and accurate, the XM4 is a powerful starting rifle which, when equipped with the right attachments, can punch well above its weight class. Learn how to create the best XM4 class in Cold War with the below loadout setup.

Best XM4 class in Cold War – XM4 loadout

We don’t want to waste time that could be spent at the top of the scoreboard, so here is the best XM4 class loadout setup that we’ve found in Black Ops Cold War so far:

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: None

Barrel: 13.5” Reinforced Heavy

Body: None

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: None

Stock: Raider Pad

This XM4 loadout is designed to reduce recoil while simultaneously increasing your effective range and bullet velocity. The Reinforced Heavy barrel doubles the XM4’s effective damage range and its bullet velocity, at the cost of mobility – which is why we’ve paired it with the Raider Pad, which speeds our aim walking movement speed right back up.

The Field Agent Foregrip is there to reduce both horizontal and vertical recoil, while the 40 round magazine is a welcome addition for any player who wants a chance at defeating multiple enemies in quick succession. Finally, the Millstop Reflex is a clear red dot sight that works wonders on the XM4 – and it’s the optic you start with, so that’s an extra little bonus.

Take a look at the table below to see how the stats have changed with these five top XM4 attachments:

XM4 stats Base Loadout Difference Pros Damage Range 45.72 m 91.44 m +100% Bullet Velocity 550 m/s 770 m/s +40% Sprint To Fire Time 400 ms 280 ms +30% Aim Walk Move Spd 4.06 mph 4.87 mph +20% Vert. Recoil 360 j 338.4 j +6% Horiz. Recoil 30 j 24 j +20% Mag Capacity 30 40 +33% Max Start Ammo 90 120 +33% Ammo Capacity 180 240 +33% Cons Sprint Move Spd 10.26 mph 9.85 mph -4% Shoot Move Spd 9.18 mph 6.79 mph -26% Hipfire Accuracy 7.5 mils 9.75 mils -30% Reload Quickness 2.6 s 2.9 s -10%

Secondary weapon

I would personally pair up the above XM4 loadout with a strong MP5, giving you access to two fast-firing, low-recoil guns that together cover everything from close to medium-long range. Make sure you follow our Best MP5 class in Cold War guide to help perfect your class setup!

If you don’t have the Law Breaker Wildcard (and therefore can’t equip two primary weapons), then we’d suggest the Hauer 77 shotgun with the Task Force barrel. This powerful pump-action shotgun will help you to dominate exactly the ranges at which the XM4 starts to fall short.

Best XM4 loadout with Gunfighter Wildcard

If you really want to push the XM4 to its limits, you can equip the Gunfighter Wildcard. This Wildcard allows you to use all eight attachment slots on the XM4. If you want to do this, here are our suggestions for the remaining attachment slots:

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Body: Mounted Flashlight

Handle: Serpent Wrap

The Mounted Flashlight helps hugely when it comes to spotting enemies, and the Serpent Wrap increases our ADS speed (at the cost of some sprint-to-fire time, which we can afford thanks to our Raider Pad stock attachment). Finally, the SOCOM Eliminator barrel brings the XM4’s muzzle flash almost to zero, while simultaneously reducing the vertical recoil down to Krig levels. We can afford the horizontal recoil increase because it’s percentage-based, and the XM4 has such low horizontal recoil in the first place that it’s not actually that much of a difference.

And that wraps up our guide to the best XM4 class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Cold War. But we’ve got plenty more Cold War guides for you to peruse! Why not start with our Cold War weapon stats guide, or our guide to the very Best Cold War loadout?