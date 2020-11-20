Black Friday 2020 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: all the best early deals

Black Friday is just under a week away now, but why wait until November 27th when loads of retailers have got some great mouse and keyboard deals already? Indeed, Amazon, Ebuyer, Best Buy and Newegg all have loads of early Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals available right now, with many retailers guaranteeing that prices won’t fall any further on the big day itself. So, if you fancy getting yourself a new mouse or keyboard early in order to avoid the rush, I’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday gaming mice and keyboard deals below.

To help make things easier for you, I’ve separated them out into various sections, and you can click the links on the right there to take you straight to the part of the page you’re most interested in.

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Your reader-voted favourite gaming mouse of all time, the Logitech G502 Hero is a stonking gaming mouse at just £35. Not only does it have a super fast sensor, but it has loads of customisable buttons and adjustable weights to help you get the most comfortable fit. It’s a great mouse, and a proper bargain at its current price.

Mouse specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Alternatively, if you’re after a proper bargain-tastic budget gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G203 Lightsync. Our current budget recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, this simple mouse is impeccably made for its price, and still has a smattering of RGB lighting for added flare. At just £18, it’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous, wireless

An oldie, but a goodie, Logitech’s wireless G903 Lightspeed is another excellent gaming mouse. It’s ambidextrous, for starters, making it a great pick for left-handed gamers, and its 140 hour battery life (or 180 hours if you turn off its RGB lighting) will keep you going for absolutely ages.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

The latest version of Razer’s classic gaming mouse, the Deathadder V2 is another top-notch Black Friday bargain if the look of the G502 isn’t quite to your liking. Amazon have the best price on it right now, but Currys PC World also have it for £40 if you want to avoid Amazon.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Our top recommendation for left-handed gamers, the Razer Viper is another brilliant ambidextrous gaming mouse. It’s wired, unlike the wireless Logitech G903 above, but much cheaper as a result. Again, Amazon have the best price, but Ebuyer also have it for a decent £45.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed

The brilliant do-it-all gaming mouse, the Razer Naga Trinity has effectively three gaming mice in one thanks to its detachable side panels. It’s a great mouse, and at £50, the cheapest it’s ever been.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s Basilisk V2 is another top notch gaming mouse, and a great alternative to the Logitech G502 Hero if you’re a fan of thumb rests. It doesn’t come with any weights, but you get the same number of customisable buttons and you can also change its scroll wheel resistance, too. At £38, it’s never been cheaper.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

If you’d rather ditch the wires, the Basilisk is also available as a wireless mouse, and this version comes with its own special charging dock, too. Another all-time low price, this mouse would have cost you at least £120 if you’d bought it earlier in the yea (if not closer to £150), making this a pretty great bargain.

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Another ambidextrous favourite, the Asus ROG Pugio is our next best recommendation after the Razer Viper for left-handed gamers. It’s more expensive than the Viper right now, but it’s still a great value mouse that’s well worth considering.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons right-handed

The even lighter version of the incredible Glorious Model D, this holey, ultra lightweight gaming mouse is another RPS favourite. It might be pricier than some of the other mice on this list, but if you favour featherlight mouse movements above all else, this is a decent discount off its usual price.

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs: Opto-mechanical “Clicky” switches, RGB, wrist rest

The fanciest version of Razer’s optical-mechanical Huntsman gaming keyboard, this version comes with a plush wrist rest and dedicated media keys. It’s very loud, but its optical-based keys are also super fast. It was £140 a couple of weeks ago, but this is still the cheapest it’s ever been.

Keyboard specs: Mecha-membrane switches, RGB, wrist rest

Another all-time low price, the Ornata Chroma’s mecha membrane switches combines the clicky, mechanical feel of a high-end gaming keyboard with a quieter keystrokes of a membrane model. They’re a great half-way house if you’re not sure about going full CLACK with a proper mechanical keyboard, and this one also gets you a comfy wrist rest, too.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Green” switches, RGB

This is the 2019 version of Razer’s classic gaming keyboard. A popular choice among many PC gamers, this model comes with Razer’s green “clicky” switches. It’s been slightly cheaper in the past – its all-time low being £72 – but considering this would have cost you closer to £90 for most of this year, this year’s Black Friday price is still a good deal overall.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB, tenkeyless

HyperX Alloy Origins Core – £85 from Amazon UK (down from £100)

HyperX’s gaming keyboards are firm favourites here at RPS, and this compact Alloy Origins Core keyboard is perfect for those who value having lots of extra desk space. At £85, it’s also the cheapest it’s ever been, having stayed at a firm £100 for most of this year.

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Our top gaming mouse recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, the Roccat Kain 120 is a superb gaming mouse – especially at its new all-time low price of just $29. If I didn’t already have one, I’d snap this right up.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless – $40 from Best Buy (down from $50)

Logitech’s entry-level wireless gaming mouse is a much simpler affair than the G502 Hero Lightspeed Wireless below, and a lot cheaper, too. Its battery life is huge, too, rated at 250 hours on a single AA battery. It’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $170) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

This deal won’t be live until November 23rd, but if you’re looking to get the wireless version of RPS readers’ favourite gaming mouse on the cheap, this is the deal for you.

Mouse specs: 6200 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Another brilliant budget gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Core was my top budget gaming mouse recommendation until the Logitech G203 Lightsync came along. It’s still a great entry-level gaming mouse, though, and a proper bargain at just $25.

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB, spill-resistant

Our top pick for those after a great value membrane keyboard, the Razer Cynosa Chroma‘s responsive keys are about as close as it’s possible to get to a mechanical keyboard without going full clack or opting for a more expensive hybrid model. It’s not quite as cheap as its Prime Day low of $46, but it’s pretty darn close.

How to get the best Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals

Gaming keyboards: When you’re buying a new keyboard, there are a number of things to consider. First, you need to decide whether you want a mechanical one or a membrane one. Most of the keyboards listed above are all mechanical, and generally, a lot of people who play PC games prefer mechanical keyboards due to their sharp, clean movements and short, fast actuation points (when the keyboard actually registers you’ve pressed down a key).

Membrane keyboards are usually a lot cheaper than their mechanical counterparts because they’re made from less expensive materials, but this in turn makes them more prone to breaking and are generally a bit of a pain to fix. Given their low price, the solution nine times out of ten is just to buy a new one.

Mechanical keyboards, on the other hand, are generally a lot more expensive, but they’re also more durable and – in theory – easier to repair as you often only need to replace the faulty switch rather than chuck the entire thing in the bin. They can be a heck of a lot noisier than membrane keyboards, though, and the loud CLACKEDY CLACK sound they make means they’re a bit anti-social for shared living spaces. Instead, they’re generally best suited to bedrooms and places where you’re the only person within earshot. Membrane keys, meanwhile, are comprised of several small domes on a single layer of plastic – a bit like bubble wrap. Naturally, this deadens any excess sound they might make, and tend to be much easier on the ears.

Gaming mice: As for mice, there are lots of things that make a great mouse. For me, comfort is high on the list, but flexibility is another key consideration, such as whether that’s a wide sensitivity or DPI (dots per inch) range, or multiple, configurable buttons.

That said, sometimes less is more. Just because a mouse has a DPI range up in the 10,000s doesn’t mean it’s necessarily better than one with a maximum of 7200. Generally, anything above 3000 DPI is so blisteringly quick you’d need bionic eyes to keep track of it anyway. The same goes for buttons. Instead, it’s all about how you can make the most of what the mouse has to offer. For more information, have a read of my gaming mouse reviews to see exactly what you can do with each mouse.