Get 50% off Razer's Kraken headsets in these early Black Friday deals

James Archer

Contributor

20th November 2020 / 10:46AM

Black Friday brings to mind images of irate crowds boxing each other to grab the last discounted TV, but there’s just as much competition among online retailers for your pre-Christmas cash. Case in point, Amazon and Ebuyer now have a number of duelling deals on Razer’s gaming headsets, including their popular Razer Kraken headset for half price. We’ve picked out the best ones below to help you get the best deal.

First up is the bread-and-butter Razer Kraken, a wired headset with digital 7.1 surround sound. If you just want the black version, Amazon’s £41 price trounces Ebuyer’s £50 – but the latter also stocks “Mercury” (white) and “Quartz” (I’m a bit colour-blind but am fairly sure that’s pink) for £40 apiece. Not bad at all, considering all three started at £80.

Ebuyer also has the edge on the Kraken X, which ditches some of the Kraken’s padding for a less cushiony but lighter fit. It’s a decent £15 off on Amazon, but £25 off – i.e. a full half-price – on Ebuyer.

There’s also the Kraken Tournament Edition, which uses THX tech to better simulate a surround sound effect than its Razer stablemates. Amazon have the best price on this headset, at £44 to Ebuyer’s £50, though these are both for the extremely loud (and not in a volume sense) green model. Only Ebuyer has the more tasteful black version as part of their sale, even if it’s not as cheap as the green for some reason.

Amazon also gets one last slap in with the Razer Nari Ultimate. This includes the same THX spatial audio feature as the Kraken Tournament Edition in a wireless package, and is down £13 from its usual £100 price, making it the cheapest it’s ever been.

All in all, a timely reminder that Amazon isn’t the only place that’s worth searching for good Black Friday deals. You don’t have to do the legwork yourself, either – we’ll be updating our Black Friday gaming headset deals list over the coming week with all the best headset deals, as well as our main Black Friday hub for all of your Black Friday PC gaming needs.

James Archer

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS.

