GTA 5's next heist is a solo-able caper on a drug lord's private island

Rockstar have finally tipped their hand on the big, new heist they have planned for GTA Online, which they’ve previously said would take you crime lot to a whole new location. No, it’s not Vice City, but you will be leaving Los Santos. The Cayo Perico Heist will send you off to a drug lord’s private island and you can even fly solo if you like.

In Cayo Perico, you’ll be breaking onto the island of a dangerous drug lord to smuggle out all the ill-gotten cash and gold you can carry. It’s not a crime to steal from someone who’s also a criminal, right? That’s how that works? So far, Rockstar have just released a short teaser for the heist showing off some of the scenery, security, oh and a submarine.



Rockstar call this GTA Online’s biggest heist yet, “introducing an all-new exotic Heist location, with a brand-new approach to Heist design that features the ability to play everything solo or with up to three other players,” they say. “Plus you can acquire new vehicles and tactical weapons, experience new social spaces to dance and party in with your friends, and new world-class guest DJs, and listen to new radio stations with over 100 new songs.” The armed submarine will serve as your headquarters.

So far, GTA Online heists have never allowed fewer than two players, making the solo route a first. Presumably going alone will mean you take home even more cash if you’re successful, though I imagine a smaller squad makes the effort more difficult too. That’s risk and reward for ya.

The new heist will arrive on December 15th. Rockstar say more details about Cayo Perico will be revealed later.

Rockstar have previously said that they plan to continue GTA Online updates into the new console generation, so there’s more to come. They’ve also mentioned a standalone version of GTA Online, though it’s not been confirmed whether it’s coming to PC.