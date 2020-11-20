Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

How to claim DLC items in Yakuza: Like A Dragon

How to get your DLC

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

20th November 2020 / 2:07PM

Featured post Kasuga wearing the Devil Rocker costume, a DLC item.

If you’ve bought the special editions of Yakuza: Like A Dragon like the Day Ichi, Hero, and Legendary Hero bundles then you’ve got some DLC items to pocket. Although, the game doesn’t make it particularly clear how to claim these items which is helpful isn’t it? So in this guide I’ll take you through how to claim your DLC items in-game.

Here’s how to claim your DLC items in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

How to claim DLC items in Yakuza: Like A Dragon

To claim your DLC items in Yakuza: Like A Dragon, open up your smartphone menu and select the bottom right icon which says DLC. This’ll show a list of all the DLC items you can claim or switch on.

The DLC items you can claim will have a number next to them. This means you can only claim them a finite amount.

“Switch on” means that this DLC item can be toggled on or off. This applies to DLC-exclusive Jobs like the Devil Rocker and the Matriarch. As you’d expect, turning them off will make them unavailable for those party members, while turning them on will unlock them for use.

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to access your smartphone right at the beginning of the game, so you’ll have to wait until at least Chapter 3 to claim your DLC items.

And one final note. DLC items like the exclusive Jobs, costumes, and more won’t become available to use until you’ve unlocked Hello Work, the Romance Workshop, and the business management minigame. To be able to use everything, you’ll need to reach at least the start of Chapter 5.

What DLC items are there?

Depending on the special edition of the game you’ve bought, you’ll get a different amount of DLC items to claim.

Here’s a handy breakdown of all the bonus stuff you’ll get for each version:

  • Day Ichi Edition (£54.99): Legends Costume Pack
  • Hero Edition (£64.99): Legends Costume Pack, Job Set, Management Mode Set
  • Legendary Hero Edition (£74.99): Legends Costume Pack, Job Set, Management Mode Set, Crafting Set, Karaoke Set, Stat Boost Set, Ultimate Costume Set

Kasuga dressed as Goro Majima stands menacingly with a sword by his side and jets of blue flame bursting into the air in the background.

If you’ve purchased the game already and want to add some DLC into your game, you can choose to buy separate DLC packs via the Steam store.

That’s all for this page, but make sure you have a glance at our romance options page to see who you can give gifts to, as well as our how to unlock Eri as a party member page.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Yakuza: Like A Dragon review

New dragon, new quest, still great

31

Yakuza: Like A Dragon workshop - How to upgrade and craft new gear

How to exchange materials for strong gear

Yakuza: Like A Dragon gardening - How to plant and harvest

How to get green fingers.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon insects - where to catch bugs

How to catch plenty of bugs.

Latest articles

How to get the Zombies easter egg in Call of Duty Cold War

Step-by-step, how to complete the Zombies easter egg.

Samsung's best SSDs are now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday week deals

The best free games on PC in 2020

No money required

1

Black Friday 2020 gaming headset deals: the best early deals