Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Samsung's ultrawide CRG9 monitor gets an ultra hefty discount for Black Friday

James Archer

Contributor

20th November 2020 / 5:19PM

A photo of the Samsung CRG9

Hot on the heels (legs? Stand?) of the 240Hz C27RG come even more Samsung gaming monitors hitting the Black Friday sales. The most eye-catching is the gargantuan Samsung CRG9, an almost amusingly large ultrawide monitor that’s dropped to a new all-time low of £890.

That might still sound like a lot, but then this is a curved, 49in, 32:9 display with a sharp 5120×1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, so the fact that it’s fallen below its usual price of £1100 is a pleasant surprise in itself. You’ll need a pretty muscular GPU to fill out all of those pixels, mind, and it should probably be an AMD one as the CRG9 supports FreeSync but is not currently one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors (although Katharine had no problem using an Nvidia graphics card with it when she tested it last year.

There’s also a much more affordable ultrawide alternative in the Samsung SJ55W, which at 34in diagonally might also be friendlier to small desks. The resolution stays high at 3440×1440, and FreeSync support has made it aboard, too, though be warned that there are some compromises. The refresh rate, for instance, is only 75Hz, which won’t have the same smoothing effect as 120Hz —   though in fairness it’s still better than 60Hz.

If it’s a regular 16:9 monitor you’re after, meanwhile, then their 27in, 240Hz C27RG monitor deal from earlier in the week is still £70 off at the moment at £230, and their even more budget-oriented C27R500 monitor is also down to just £150 at the moment. This 27in, 1920×1080 monitor only has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, but you still get AMD FreeSync support for extra smooth, tear-free gaming.

Given that Black Friday itself is still a few days away, you can bet there’ll be more savings to be had, and not just on Samsung gear. Stay tuned to our Black Friday gaming monitor deals page and our Black Friday deals hub, where we’ll be collecting the very best discounts around.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

James Archer

Contributor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lincolnscire Ealdorman choice: who to choose in the Where the Stone Falls quest

Here's who you should pick as Ealdorman.

I am both excited and horrified by Wobbledogs, a pet simulation about mutating dogs

Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals you can get right now ahead of November 27th

2

Classic Flash games are now preserved and playable at the Internet Archive

3

Latest articles

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lincolnscire Ealdorman choice: who to choose in the Where the Stone Falls quest

Here's who you should pick as Ealdorman.

I am both excited and horrified by Wobbledogs, a pet simulation about mutating dogs

Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals you can get right now ahead of November 27th

2

Classic Flash games are now preserved and playable at the Internet Archive

3