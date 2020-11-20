This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is about games that look old, but are new

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

Firstly, you’ll be glad to hear that everyone stuck to the brief this week. Not a single international incident. Purely because of that, this one is a success in my eyes.

And B, this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews focuses on video games that look older than they are. It’s faux-retro video games! In other words, fairly modern games that use a pixelated art style.

No one picked that Mega Drive collection, or a re-release of an old Square RPG, so everything’s above board. But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some little spats. What is Mystery Steam Reviews, but an excuse for both Matthew and I to nip at each other’s heels… all in the spirit of competition, obviously.



You’ve made it quite clear that you’re intimidated by the quality of our Tarrants, so instead of sending links to your Chrispressions, let us know how many answers you got right in the comments. Also, while you’re there, let us know what series or genre or theme you’d like to see next on MSR!

