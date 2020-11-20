This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is about games that look old, but are new
Pixel a part that's new
Firstly, you’ll be glad to hear that everyone stuck to the brief this week. Not a single international incident. Purely because of that, this one is a success in my eyes.
And B, this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews focuses on video games that look older than they are. It’s faux-retro video games! In other words, fairly modern games that use a pixelated art style.
No one picked that Mega Drive collection, or a re-release of an old Square RPG, so everything’s above board. But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some little spats. What is Mystery Steam Reviews, but an excuse for both Matthew and I to nip at each other’s heels… all in the spirit of competition, obviously.
You’ve made it quite clear that you’re intimidated by the quality of our Tarrants, so instead of sending links to your Chrispressions, let us know how many answers you got right in the comments. Also, while you’re there, let us know what series or genre or theme you’d like to see next on MSR!
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about the potential of a Sonic x Yakuza crossover, Matthew told me about his time with Tetris Effect: Connected, and I spoke about my love for Fuser.
If you’re new here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews. We almost had to call the UN in.
MYSTERY STEAM REVULES
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but we omit the name of the game each review is for. Our opponent must correctly guess that game. One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the two-minute timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.
