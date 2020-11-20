Your favourite gaming mouse is back to its all-time UK low of £35

A fleet of Logitech gaming mice have arrived early at Amazon’s Black Friday shores, including the ever-popular (and RPS reader favourite) G502 Hero, which is back to its bargain-tastic Prime Day price of just £35. I’ll take six!

The G502 isn’t the most feature-rich mouse in Logitech’s Black Friday gaming fold – that would be the wireless, ambidextrous and even more higher-DPI G903 Lightspeed. But the G502 Hero has a place in our best gaming mice list for a reason: it’s comfortable, accurate and highly customisable, with 11 programmable buttons and removable weights.

If you want to go wireless but can’t stretch to £75, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is also on sale for a relatively wallet-untroubling £34, though it’s a considerably stripped-back affair compared to the G903, with fewer (but still some) programmable buttons and a less sensitive sensor.

The G502 has a more affordable counterpart, too, in the G402 Hyperion Fury. This copies the G502’s ergonomics and button layout pretty closely, but has a lower 4000 DPI sensitivity speed. Still, at just £18, it’s hard to complain too much about its relative shortcomings.

Alternatively, if all you want is a nice, simple gaming mouse that doesn’t have any sharp edges or dozens of extra buttons, the G203 Lightsync is also down to an equally tempting £18. Another RPS favourite, this is a true budget gaming mouse even before its drop below the £20 mark. As Katharine found in her review, it’s a bit on the dinky side but makes up for it with value, performance and build quality.

A lot of these are pretty deep discounts, and they’d have to be, with Razer launching some compelling-looking mice deals of their own. We’ll be keeping track of the very best ones on our Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals page, as well as our main Black Friday super hub.