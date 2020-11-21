What are we all playing this weekend?

The race towards the end of the year continues, and we’ve started talking amongst ourselves about our favourite games from 2020. This is challenging both because there have been a lot of great games this year, and because none of us can remember anything that happened before August. We’ll do our research and name our favourites across December, just as Horace demands, but what about you. Do you already know what your favourite game of 2020 is?

More urgently, what are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee Alice is off. Alice0 Alice is off. Colm Before getting wrapped up in the definitely ridiculously long Cyberpunk 2077, I’m going to catch up on some of the smaller games I’ve missed over the last few weeks, like The Pathless. It seems like a nice and relaxed way to spend a few hours this weekend. Ed To the surprise of absolutely no-one, I’m going to spend more time with my beloved Yakuza LAD. Mincing zombies in Call Of Duty Blops Cow is proving an excellent pastime as well, so I will continue honing my craft there. With Black Friday sprinting at full speed straight at me, I’m feeling under pressure to finally part with lots of money and get a new laptop. I can feel my wallet vibrating with fear as I type this. Graham I spent the past week playing The Pathless, which is an unremarkable but thoroughly pleasant game. I’m likely going to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next. I’ve never liked an Assassin’s Creed before, and I haven’t played any of the last 3 (4?) entries in the series. The promise of stomping around with a big axe is enough to draw me back in. Imogen I said I didn’t want a PS5 because there aren’t enough games on it right now for me to justify it… However, my partner now has a PS5 and conveniently we live in the same house. So, we’ll be getting all nostalgic blasting through Astro’s Playroom this weekend (which is amazing, btw). I also started a new Stardew Valley farm with my pals, so not completely ditching the PC just yet. Jake My PS5 arrived yesterday so I’m mostly going to be trying out Demon’s Souls. I never played the original, but after loving Sekiro and Bloodborne so much I’m eager to see how this remake lands. I’m going to give Bugsnax a try too, which should hopefully offer some nice respite to the crushing brutality of Demon’s Souls. James This weekend, I’m going to be making more jam. Been getting really into it recently, and I’ll be giving apricot a go. Besides that, my days will blur into one big ol’ Call of Duty Cold War sesh. It just keeps pulling me back. Katharine Despite my plans to go raiding in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla last weekend, I ended up getting suckered into Desperados III instead – and I have never fallen in love with a game so hard. It might take me two hours to do a single mission, but it scratches the very same silent, unseen assassin itch I had playing Dishonored 2, and I simply can’t get enough of it. Nate Nate is off. Ollie I’m still neck-deep in Apex Legends. I’m winning around one in six matches at the moment, which I think is pretty great. Doesn’t take the sting out of the other five matches, which is why I want to get better and better at the game until I start to win 100% of my matches. Which is of course impossible, so I guess I’m consigning myself to a lifetime of unhappiness. Maybe I should rethink some things.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?