Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: lights out, power on, time for a suburban space party

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

22nd November 2020 / 11:30AM

A pixellated surburban town, seen from above, floating through space

Screenshot Saturday Sundays! Yes, the sound of jingling bells may be getting irrepressibly lounder on the horizon, but we can still take reprieve against the oncoming yuletide with a festive-free edition of lovely videogame screenshots. This week: interstellar suburbia, power-up sequences, turning out the lights and vibing to the beat.

It’s a crying shame that there isn’t a new mech game to fill this column with every week. Let’s fix that with this slick-as-hell gif from Westgunne developer Jason Koohi.

From Hawken to Heaven Will Be Mine, I’m obsessed with a good Mech start-up UI (and it’s to my ever-lasting frustration that I never got one into Can Androids Pray). Koohi’s absolutely nailed it here with an ultra-stylish burst of analogue screens and neon lights, cranking up the anime with a brief cut to the cocky pilot before ejecting through the launch tunnel.

Westgunne itself looks a fun enough side-scrolling shmup, sporting the same arcade flair as the studio’s previous Stardust Vanguards. But honestly, I think I’d be happy to just replay the launch sequence over and over and over again.

Next up, we’ve worked out what happened to the vanishing middle class. Apparently, they packed up and took their white picket fences into orbit with Spaceship Troubles.

Considering its premise – that of the last survivors of humanity fleeing a dead Earth to find a new home elsewhere – Mattias Ljungström’s city sim has a very whimsical, early-PC aesthetic. As the AI manager of this interstellar colony, it’s your job to keep the residents of this floating neighbourhood healthy and happy, managing the ship’s “fragile ecosystem” and ensuring the celestial town doesn’t crumble before it can make landfall on Earth 2.

That I personally haven’t covered Thief-with-guns ’em up Gloomwood so far in this column is a crying shame. In my defense, developer Dillon Rogers shot out all the lights – how was I s’posed to see it?

Remember when being able to shoot out the lights was the biggest deal? It was Splinter Cell, for me, but I remember the sheer sense of power that came with being able to change the visual balance of a scene with a bullet. 20 years later, it’s still a joy to see Rogers sprint through a space in some kinda light-snuffing speedrun, though I reckon it’ll have more practical uses in the final game’s pistol-whipping Thief-ish romp.

Our last entry for the isn’t a game, so much as a chill music visualiser from Mothergunship artist Chris Zuko.

Oh, to be an orb vibing in the electrical currents of lo-fi jazzhop.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Gloomwood demo is out now with heavy Thief vibes

20

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: weird water, glitchy ghosts, and corgi consumerism

1

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: bouncy trucks, nicked fromage, and cats on the farm

See what's being made this week

6

Destiny 2: Beyond Light's first raid, Deep Stone Crypt, has been opened

Latest articles

Destiny 2: Beyond Light's first raid, Deep Stone Crypt, has been opened

Would you care for a Dorito to dangle from your Call Of Duty gun?

18

The first Titanfall arrives on Steam, utterly broken

14

That Night, Steeped By Blood River is a long night of anxious vignettes

3