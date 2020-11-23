Black Friday 2020 graphics card deals: all the best early GPU deals

Black Friday is finally here, and with it some hopefully decent graphics card deals. While you won’t find any of Nvidia or AMD’s new GPUs such as the RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT on sale here (if only because they’re out of stock almost everywhere right now), it should still be a good time to get one of last year’s graphics cards on the cheap. Right now, we haven’t seen any outrageously good Black Friday graphics card deals pop up yet, so instead we’ve put together this list of all the cheapest prices we can find right now. We’ll be updating this article regularly throughout the week as and when new Black Friday deals arrive, so be sure to pop this page in your bookmarks to help stay ahead of the deals curve.

Get the best Black Friday graphics card deals right now: Best Nvidia GPU deals

Best AMD GPU deals

For the past couple of years, there’s often been one ‘anointed’ graphics card deal that gets better and better over the Black Friday period. In 2018, it was AMD’s Radeon RX 580, and last year, it was the RX 590. With any luck, we’ll get another big AMD graphics card deal for 2020, too – and I reckon the RX 5600 XT is probably ripe for some good discounts. This looks to be the case from early deals we know about so far, and I’ve listed the best Black Friday graphics card deals below.

Remember, though, just because a certain type of graphics card has a deal sticker next to it, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the cheapest version of that particular card. Not all types of graphics card will be on sale, either, but I will do my best to list the cheapest version of each card below, so you can be sure you’re getting the best price. After all, with so many new graphics card releases recently, it could be the perfect time to land yourself a GPU bargain if you don’t mind settling for last year’s tech. While it’s unlikely we’ll see any deals on Nvidia’s new RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 cards this year, for example (if only because they’re still pretty much out of stock almost everywhere), we might just see some good graphics card deals come through on their older RTX 20 cards, as well as AMD’s RX 5000 GPUs.

It’s not just graphics cards that will be going cheap over Black Friday, of course. For more Black Friday deals, check out our regularly updated hub pages below:

Black Friday gaming monitor deals | Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming headset deals | Black Friday CPU deals | Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Black Friday graphics card deals:

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

The GTX 1660 is a decent graphics card for 1080p gaming, capable of hitting 60fps on Medium to High settings in nearly all of today’s most demanding games. It’s also got a bit of 1440p potential as well as long as you’re happy with playing on Medium quality settings. Stock levels are still quite low at the moment, so there aren’t that many really good deals on it, but these are the best prices we’ve found for it so far. Really, though, you should probably go for the GTX 1660 Super. For more info on how they compare, have a read of my Nvidia GTX 1660 vs 1660 Super comparison article.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

The GTX 1660 Super is still the Nvidia graphics card to buy right now if you’re after a great 1080p GPU. The GTX 1660 Super is a bit faster than the regular GTX 1660, capable of producing at least 60fps on High graphics at 1080p in today’s biggest games, and at least 60fps on Medium at 1440p, and nigh on identical performance to the GTX 1660 Ti. It’s a good option if you’ve got a 1080p monitor with a high refresh rate as well, although AMD’s RX 5500 XT is arguably better value.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

The GTX 1660 Ti is capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1080p, and it’s also able to deliver a consistent 60fps on Medium to High settings at 1440p. Like the regular GTX 1660, though, the GTX 1660 Ti has been going for very similar prices to the GTX 1660 Super in recent months, making the Super much better value overall. You’re not gaining much by opting for the Ti – just have a read of my GTX 1660 Super vs 1660 Ti article for more info.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

The Nvidia RTX 2060 is a great GPU for hitting well over 60fps on Ultra settings at 1080p, and a smooth 60fps on High at 1440p. It’s currently my top Nvidia recommendation for those after a great 1440p graphics card that doesn’t break the bank, but bear in mind that the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT offers nigh-on identical performance for a lot less. Plus, prices are quite high at the moment, so I’d wait and see if we get better deals on it later in the week. To see how it stacks up against the competition in the mean time, have a read of my GTX 1660 Ti vs RTX 2060 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review for more info

No good deals right now…

The RTX 2060 Super is a bit faster than the regular RTX 2060, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1440p more regularly, but most of the time you’ll get a very similar gaming experience. For a closer comparison of how the RTX 2060 Super stacks up against its non-Super sibling (and its closest AMD competition), have a read of our RTX 2060 vs RTX 2060 Super vs RX 5700 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

No good deals just yet…

The RTX 2070 is a great 1440p graphics card that can pretty much hit 60fps on max settings in every big game you can play today (and definitely 60fps+ if you knock it down to High). It’s become increasingly scarce in recent months due to the RTX 3070, but it could still be a good buy if prices drop low enough over Black Friday.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

No good deals just yet…

The RTX 2070 Super has been the best Nvidia graphics card for 1440p gaming this year, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings in every big blockbuster going. Again, it’s becoming an increasingly bad buy now the RTX 3070 is here, but fingers crossed we’ll see some good discounts over Black Friday to make it more worthwhile.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

No good deals just yet…

The regular RTX 2080 has long been out of stock, so don’t expect to see any deals on that over Black Friday, but the newer RTX 2080 Super should hopefully be ripe for some good discounts – although we’re yet to see any at time of writing. It delivers exceptional 1440p performance, hitting well over 60fps on max settings, and it can also do 60fps on Medium to High at 4K.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

No good deals just yet…

The RTX 2080 Ti is pretty much completely redundant now the RTX 3080 has arrived, and no one should be spending over a grand on a 4K graphics card. Could there be some good deals come Black Friday? I’ll be waiting with bated breath.

Best AMD GPU deals:

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review for more info

The RX 5500 XT is a fantastic graphics card for the money, offering brilliant 1080p performance on Medium to High settings in all of today’s biggest games. It’s been consistently better value than Nvidia’s GTX 16-series cards this year, plus you get a free copy of Godfall and the World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion with it, too. Prices are okay at the moment, but we’ve yet to see a proper good deal on it.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review for more info

The RX 5600 XT is another great buy, especially when it’s quite a bit cheaper than its equally fast rival, the RTX 2060. It doesn’t support ray tracing, but this is still a great graphics card for flawless 1080p gaming and getting 60fps+ on Medium to High settings at 1440p. Again, though, these are just the lowest prices we can find for these cards right now – hopefully we’ll get some bigger deals on it later in the week.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review for more info

No good deals right now…

AMD have rather shot themselves in their own foot with the RX 5700 now the almost-as-fast RX 5600 XT has arrived. The RX 5700 is still a great card for top notch 1080p gaming and Medium to High 1440p performance, but unless prices fall particularly low over Black Friday, it’s likely that the RX 5600 XT or 5700 XT will be better buys.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT review for more info

The RX 5700 XT is more than capable of delivering 60fps on High to max settings at 1440p, as well as well over 60fps when gaming at 1080p – just look at our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info. Prices are still quite high at the moment, so I’d advise waiting until later in the week to see if we get a proper good deal on it.

How to get the best Black Friday graphics card deal

When you’re buying a new graphics card, there are two important things you need to consider: the resolution of your monitor, and what kind of quality setting you’d like to aim for when playing games. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is by far the best 1080p graphics card for max settings at the moment, for example, but Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT are also excellent budget options as well that will get you smooth frame rates on Medium to High settings.

As for 1440p, my top picks at the moment are AMD’s RX 5700 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 2070 for flawless 60fps gaming on max settings at this resolution, but this will likely change once the RTX 3070 and we know a bit more about AMD’s upcoming Big Navi cards. Right now, AMD’s RX 5600 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 will also do you just fine at this resolution if you’re happy with Medium to High quality at this resolution. This makes the RX 5600 XT quite a good card to go for at the moment, especially if you currently have a 1080p monitor but are thinking about upgrading to a 1440p in the near future.

If you’ve got a 4K monitor, on the other hand, then you should probably consider an RTX 2080 Super as an absolute minimum – although again, this will likely drop down to an RTX 3070 come the end of October. The current RTX 2070 Super can make a decent fist of 4K gaming, but only on Low-Medium settings, so if you’ve got the budget, I’d currently recommend waiting for an RTX-30 card or one of AMD’s Big Navi GPUs.

The second thing to think about is how fussed you are about playing at the very best graphics settings. If you’re not bothered about playing on Ultra, you don’t need to spend nearly as much as on your graphics card. For more information, check out our best graphics card rankings.