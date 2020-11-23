Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals you can get today

Black Friday 2020 is finally upon us, and man alive there’s a veritable truck ton of PC gaming deals going on right now. Luckily, we’re here to help. Below, you’ll find our curated list of all the very best Black Friday PC gaming deals going on right now, from graphics cards, monitors and SSDs right through to mice, keyboards, RAM and headsets. Whatever you’ve got your eye on, you’ll find all of our top Black Friday deals picks right here.

There will be even more new deals to come later in the week, too, but you can rest assured that I’ll be updating this article at least once a day to help you make the most of all the latest discounts. Without further ado, here are the best early Black Friday PC gaming deals you can get right now.

To help make browsing our massive Black Friday PC gaming deals hub that bit easier, I’ve divided all of the best early Black Friday deals into their respective component category – and you can jump straight to each one by clicking the navigation links to your right. As with previous years, Black Friday can be a great time to nab some great PC gaming deals – particularly if you’re thinking about building a new PC soon or treating yourself to a long-awaited upgrade.

Given the number of new hardware launches we’ve had this year, Black Friday 2020 could give us a motherlode of great deals. Don’t expect to get a new RTX 3080 for half price or anything (if you can even find one in stock, that is), but if you’re looking to pick up some of last year’s best gaming CPUs or best gaming headsets on the cheap, then this could be a great time to do it.

You can also find all of the deals mentioned below in our dedicated Black Friday deals hubs, which we’ll be updating regularly with new deals over the coming weeks. Here they are in full:

Black Friday graphics card deals | Black Friday gaming monitor deals | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming headset deals | Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals | Black Friday gaming laptop deals | Black Friday CPU deals | Black Friday RAM deals

Black Friday graphics card deals

None just yet…

Black Friday CPU deals

UK deals:

None just yet…

US deals:

Intel Core i7-9700K deals:

Read our Intel Core i7-9700K review for more info.

The Core i7-9700K remains a great processor for high-speed gaming, even if its performance is pretty much on par with Intel’s newer Core i5-10600K. It also comes with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, too.

Intel Core i9-9900K deals:

Read our Intel Core i9-9900K review for more info.

The Core i9-9900K has since been replaced by the Core i9-10900K, but it’s a good alternative to the Core i7-10700K below if you want similar kinds of speed for a little bit less.

Intel Core i7-10700K deals:

The fastest member of Intel’s current 10th Gen Core i7 family, the Core i7-10700K is a powerful 8-core processor that’s great for gaming and streaming. It’s not as fast as AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 family, but it does offer considerable gains over their older Ryzen 3000 chips.

Ryzen 7 3700X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review for more info.

AMD’s brilliant Ryzen 7 3700X may have lost some of its lustre since the launch of their new Ryzen 5000 family, but this is still a brilliant 8-core CPU that’s also brilliantly energy efficient. Not a huge saving compared to historic prices, but I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for better prices elsewhere over the coming weeks.

Ryzen 9 3900X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review for more info.

This 12-core CPU is one of AMD’s top 3rd Gen Ryzen processors, although it’s really geared toward creative media professionals rather than PC gaming. Still, if you use your PC for more than just games, the Ryzen 9 3900X won’t disappoint.

Black Friday SSD deals

UK deals:

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 deals:

Some fantastic deals on one of the best budget SATA drives around here, the 250GB model of Crucial’s MX500 is currently at an all-time low price, beating last year’s Black Friday price and what it cost over Prime Day. Ditto for the 1TB and 2TB models, which also have sizeable discounts. The 500GB offer is less good, dropping by just a couple of quid, and has been cheaper in the past. At this price, you’re better off with the £53 Samsung 860 Evo below.

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

An oldie but a goodie, the Samsung 860 Evo is our number one SATA SSD recommendation. The 500GB model is the same as what it cost over Prime Day, while the 2TB model is down to a new all-time low of £190.

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

A great budget option for those after a massive SATA SSD, the WD Blue 3D NAND is currently £50 off its usual price. It wasn’t on sale during Prime Day, but this is still the cheapest it’s ever been.

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is one of the fastest NVMe SSDs you can buy right now, and at these prices, it’s a fantastic buy. The 500GB model is £4 cheaper than it was over Prime Day, while the 1TB model has an even bigger discount of £20 off its Prime Day price. It’s never been cheaper, making it more competitive than ever before.

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550 deals:

At £36 for 250GB, our favourite budget NVMe drive is astonishingly cheap right now. Ebuyer still have the best price on the 500GB model, and Amazon’s fleeting £80 deal on the 1TB version has sadly since vanished. £90 isn’t as good as its £85 Prime Day price, but it’s still the best price I’ve seen in the meantime.

WD Black SN750 deals:

The second fastest NVMe drive after Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus, the WD Black SN750 is the more upmarket brother of the Blue SN550. The 500GB model is a great buy right now, with Ebuyer’s Black Friday price beating its previous all-time low Prime Day price of £65, as is the 1TB model, which beats Amazon’s Prime Day discount by £15, making it the cheapest it’s ever been. Those after a proper Black Friday bargain would do well to consider the 2TB model, too, which beats its previous all-time low price of £300 by a whopping £85. Similarly, the 2TB Heatsink deal is another great deal at the moment, beating its Prime Day price by £65.

Intel 665p deals:

One of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday SSD deals, this drive is pretty cheap as 1TB NVMe SSDs go – and it hasn’t been in stock on Amazon for months. You can currently import one from Amazon US for a similar price, but if you want to get it straight from the UK, this is the place to get it from.

Read our Samsung T7 Touch review for more info

Samsung T7 deals:

Samsung T7 Touch deals:

One of the fastest and best value external SSDs you can buy today, the Samsung T7 and its fingerprint sensor-enabled T7 Touch sibling are incredible buys at these prices – particularly the 500GB T7, which is an astonishingly low £60 right now. That’s £40 cheaper than its usual price, and £27 lower than its previous all-time low Prime Day deal. It’s a great buy.

Read our Crucial X8 review for more info

Crucial X8 deals:

Another top class external SSD, the Crucial X8 is a great alternative to the Samsung T7. It’s not quite as diddy as the T7 and T7 Touch, but it supports the same USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard and has exceptional transfer speeds and read and write speeds, beating its Samsung rival. The 1TB model is a particularly good buy now, being £14 less than the T7, but Samsung still has the edge on value at 500GB and 2TB.

US deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Samsung’s 860 Evo is still the best SATA SSD you can buy right now, and both Newegg and Amazon have shaved $50 off the 1TB model. This beats its previous all-time low price during last year’s Black Friday sale over on Amazon by $10. The 2TB model is also down to a record low of $200 at the moment as well.

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review for more info

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

Not a great deal in the grand scheme of things. The 1TB model has been $110 for a while now, and was actually down to $100 just the other week. Until a better deal comes along, you’re better off getting the 1TB 860 Evo deal above instead.

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, Newegg’s upcoming deal on the 2TB model of this SATA drive is another pretty tasty discount. It dropped to the same price over Amazon Prime Day, giving you another chance to pick up this fantastic deal.

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 deals:

A pretty small deal here, but historically it’s still a pretty decent price for this excellent budget SATA SSD. Indeed, the last time it was this cheap was during last year’s Black Friday sale, where it fell to $55.

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo deals:

A new all-time low for the 500GB and 1TB models of Samsung’s excellent NVMe SSD, this is a great set of prices for one of today’s best SSDs for gaming.

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

More all-time low prices for Samsung’s newer 970 Evo Plus SSD today, and in a wider variety of sizes than the original 970 Evo. It’s the best NVMe SSD you can buy for your gaming PC right now, but it’s still quite expensive compared to its also very good competition from WD.

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750 deals:

Newegg look like they’ll have the best 1TB WD Black SN750 deal this year, dropping to a new all-time low of just $116. Previously, its lowest price was $120 over on Amazon, although it’s possible Amazon may well drop prices again closer to Black Friday.

Read our Crucial P1 review for more info

Crucial P1 deals:

Crucial’s P1 SSD is a great value NVMe drive, and $180 is a great price for a whopping 2TB of storage. This deal will only be live on November 26th-27th, according to Newegg, so you’ll have to wait until then to get it as this price.

Read our WD My Passport SSD review for more info

WD My Passport SSD deals:

It may only support the slightly older USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard compared to the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds like the Samsung T7 Touch below, but the WD My Passport SSD is still a very fast (and great value) external SSD in its own right, particularly compared to Samsung’s older T5 Portable SSD.

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 deals:

Samsung’s T5 portable SSD is becoming increasingly scarce these days, but it’s still a fast external SSD for gaming, and a great budget option to the newer T7 below (although given Best Buy’s prices for the T7 at the moment, you may as well spend the extra $20 in all fairness).

Read our Samsung T7 review for more info

Samsung T7 deals:

Both Amazon and Best Buy have got the 2TB model of Samsung’s latest external SSD for a new low of $250 at the moment, beating Amazon’s previous price of $320 and its RRP of $360 by quite a significant margin. Don’t be fooled by Amazon’s deal on the 1TB T7 Touch for $200, though, as this model was $170 just the other week.

Read our Crucial X8 review for more info

Crucial X8 deals:

One of my biggest complaints about the Crucial X8 at launch was that it was just a bit too expensive compared to its Samsung rivals. Happily, this year’s Black Friday deals have levelled the playing field for this excellent external SSD, making it a great alternative to Samsung’s T7 and T7 Touch with these new all-time low prices.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

Specs:49in, 5210×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

Samsung’s super ultrawide CRG9 is an absolute unit of a monitor, but there’s something about this jumbo monitor that I can’t help but love. Perhaps it’s because you’re getting two 27in, 1440p monitors in one, or maybe it’s its stonkingly bright HDR support. Or maybe it’s because this year’s Black Friday deals have it down to just £890 – a saving of over £210 off its usual £1100+ price. Ebuyer also have it for £900, if you want to buy elsewhere for not much more.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

The MSI Optix MAG272CQR is a fantastic gaming monitor, and Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday price is currently £50 cheaper than normal. It’s an RPS favourite.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Another saving of £50 to be had here, the only reason to go for this monitor over the MSI is if you want its DisplayHDR 400 certification, as the MSI is only “HDR Ready” and can’t really do ‘proper’ HDR.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Another great LG gaming monitor, this one bumps up the refresh rate to a smooth 144Hz and it’s one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a good buy for AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners alike.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

There’s probably not much need to buy this over the LG above, but if you want an even higher refresh rate (plus full G-Sync Compatible status), Asus’ excellent TUF monitor is also worth considering. Its Extreme Low Motion Blur tech offers even sharper visuals when it’s combined with its variable refresh rate tech, and it also supports HDR, too.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

While its 1080p resolution isn’t a good fit for doing lots of work, this is still a pretty good price for a 27in gaming screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. Bear in mind it only has a fixed stand, though.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

If you’re after a cheap 1440p monitor and aren’t fussed about getting one with a high refresh rate, this LG is a real bargain right now. It’s one of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday deals, too, so you can be sure prices won’t change between now and Black Friday proper.

US deals:

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

A 1440p monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 support, this Asus TUF Gaming display will be a bargain $310 come November 23rd. You’ll need to apply a promo code (BFRDAY78) and make use of a $40 rebate card to get this price, but it’s a great all the same.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

One of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, this 27in 2560×1440 monitor with a huge 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 600 support is the same monitor that had a crazy good deal over Amazon Prime Day here in the UK, and was one of RPS Readers’ most popular Prime Day bargains. At $550, it’s a great buy.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

A newer version of the excellent Samsung CRG9 I reviewed last year, the Odyssey G9 offers the same super ultrawide resolution of 5120×1440 (two 27in, 1440p monitors in one) and DisplayHDR 1000 support, but raises the refresh rate to a whopping 240Hz. You’ll need a heck of a graphics card to run games at that speed at that resolution, but if it’s anything like its predecessor, it will be a real treat of a screen.

Black Friday gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Your reader-voted favourite gaming mouse of all time, the Logitech G502 Hero is a stonking gaming mouse at just £35. Not only does it have a super fast sensor, but it has loads of customisable buttons and adjustable weights to help you get the most comfortable fit. It’s a great mouse, and a proper bargain at its current price.

Mouse specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Alternatively, if you’re after a proper bargain-tastic budget gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G203 Lightsync. Our current budget recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, this simple mouse is impeccably made for its price, and still has a smattering of RGB lighting for added flare. At just £18, it’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous, wireless

An oldie, but a goodie, Logitech’s wireless G903 Lightspeed is another excellent gaming mouse. It’s ambidextrous, for starters, making it a great pick for left-handed gamers, and its 140 hour battery life (or 180 hours if you turn off its RGB lighting) will keep you going for absolutely ages.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

The latest version of Razer’s classic gaming mouse, the Deathadder V2 is another top-notch Black Friday bargain if the look of the G502 isn’t quite to your liking. Amazon have the best price on it right now, but Currys PC World also have it for £40 if you want to avoid Amazon.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Our top recommendation for left-handed gamers, the Razer Viper is another brilliant ambidextrous gaming mouse. It’s wired, unlike the wireless Logitech G903 above, but much cheaper as a result. Again, Amazon have the best price, but Ebuyer also have it for a decent £45.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed

The brilliant do-it-all gaming mouse, the Razer Naga Trinity has effectively three gaming mice in one thanks to its detachable side panels. It’s a great mouse, and at £50, the cheapest it’s ever been.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s Basilisk V2 is another top notch gaming mouse, and a great alternative to the Logitech G502 Hero if you’re a fan of thumb rests. It doesn’t come with any weights, but you get the same number of customisable buttons and you can also change its scroll wheel resistance, too. At £38, it’s never been cheaper.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

If you’d rather ditch the wires, the Basilisk is also available as a wireless mouse, and this version comes with its own special charging dock, too. Another all-time low price, this mouse would have cost you at least £120 if you’d bought it earlier in the yea (if not closer to £150), making this a pretty great bargain.

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Another ambidextrous favourite, the Asus ROG Pugio is our next best recommendation after the Razer Viper for left-handed gamers. It’s more expensive than the Viper right now, but it’s still a great value mouse that’s well worth considering.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

The even lighter version of the incredible Glorious Model D, this holey, ultra lightweight gaming mouse is another RPS favourite. It might be pricier than some of the other mice on this list, but if you favour featherlight mouse movements above all else, this is a decent discount off its usual price.

Mouse specs: 18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

The Sensei Ten is a another good choice for left handed players. An updated version of the SteelSeries classic Sensie, this has some new features over the original, like tilt tracking and onboard profiles. It’s good value for money at this price, and it’s the first time the Sensei Ten has been as low as £40 since July.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

The SteelSeries Rival 600 is another slightly pricier mouse, but this is a nice discount off the regular top-end price, and it has an attractive USP. Aside from performing well as a day-to-day mouse, the Rival 600 comes with eight 4g weights that you can slot into the sides of the mouse, letting you configure the weight and balance exactly how you like. One for the customisers out there.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro – £27 from Amazon UK (down from £32)

A slightly fancier version of an older budget favourite, the HyperX Pulsefire Core, the FPS Pro adds in a better, faster sensor and programmable RGB lighting. It’s a solid buy at £27, even if its overall discount is quite small.

US deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Our top gaming mouse recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, the Roccat Kain 120 is a superb gaming mouse – especially at its new all-time low price of just $29. If I didn’t already have one, I’d snap this right up.

Mouse specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

A frankly ludicrous price for one of the best budget gaming mice you can buy today, it would almost be rude not to buy the Logitech G203 Lightsync when it’s this cheap. Even as a back-up mouse, this is a great buy thanks to its top notch build quality and light weight chassis.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless – $40 from Best Buy (down from $50)

Logitech’s entry-level wireless gaming mouse is a much simpler affair than the G502 Hero Lightspeed Wireless below, and a lot cheaper, too. Its battery life is huge, too, rated at 250 hours on a single AA battery. It’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Another deep cut for the RPS Readers’ favourite mouse of all time, this price matches its previous all-time low over Prime Day, making it another great time to pick one (or six) up on the cheap.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $170)

Alteratively, if you’re looking to get the wireless version of RPS readers’ favourite gaming mouse for much less than usual, this is the deal for you.

Mouse specs: 6200 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Another brilliant budget gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Core was my top budget gaming mouse recommendation until the Logitech G203 Lightsync came along. It’s still a great entry-level gaming mouse, though, and a proper bargain at just $25.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s entry-level wireless gaming mouse is back to its previous Prime Day price right now, with Best Buy matching Amazon’s all-time low of $40. It’s a great option if you want a budget wireless mouse that doesn’t break the bank, but if you’re not a fan of the thumb rest then get the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless for the same price below instead.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

The wireless edition of the ambidextrous Razer Viper, this comes with its own dedicated charging dock for added convenience. We love the wired version, and have every confidence the wireless model will live up to the same standard.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Of course, if you don’t mind wires, then the wired Razer Viper is also super cheap right now, going for half price over at Best Buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s three-in-one gaming mouse is another firm favourite here at RPS, and Best Buy have matched Amazon’s Black Friday price on it. This isn’t as cheap as it was over Prime Day, mind, where it fell to $60, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to see if it drops any lower later in the week.

Mouse specs: 10,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless – $40 from Best Buy (down from $50)

Only a small discount, this one, but the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is still a great wireless gaming mouse for the money. It’s our number one recommendation for those after a wireless mouse on a budget, and at $40 it’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

If we had one complaint about the Steelseries Rival 600, it was that it was too expensive when it first came out. Today’s half price discount rectifies that problem immediately, though, making the Rival 600 a great option if you want an ambidextrous mouse that also lets you customise its weight.

Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

Keyboard specs: Opto-mechanical “Clicky” switches, RGB, wrist rest

The fanciest version of Razer’s optical-mechanical Huntsman gaming keyboard, this version comes with a plush wrist rest and dedicated media keys. It’s very loud, but its optical-based keys are also super fast. It was £140 a couple of weeks ago, but this is still the cheapest it’s ever been.

Keyboard specs: Mecha-membrane switches, RGB, wrist rest

Another all-time low price, the Ornata Chroma’s mecha membrane switches combines the clicky, mechanical feel of a high-end gaming keyboard with a quieter keystrokes of a membrane model. They’re a great half-way house if you’re not sure about going full CLACK with a proper mechanical keyboard, and this one also gets you a comfy wrist rest, too.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Green” switches, RGB

This is the 2019 version of Razer’s classic gaming keyboard. A popular choice among many PC gamers, this model comes with Razer’s green “clicky” switches. It’s been slightly cheaper in the past – its all-time low being £72 – but considering this would have cost you closer to £90 for most of this year, this year’s Black Friday price is still a good deal overall.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical switches, RGB, tenkeyless

HyperX Alloy Origins Core – £85 from Amazon UK (down from £100)

HyperX’s gaming keyboards are firm favourites here at RPS, and this compact Alloy Origins Core keyboard is perfect for those who value having lots of extra desk space. At £85, it’s also the cheapest it’s ever been, having stayed at a firm £100 for most of this year.

US deals:

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Titan Tactile switches, RGB, wrist rest

The Roccat Vulcan is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy right now, and it currently sits at the top of our recommendation list. It’s rarely on sale, too, making this year’s Black Friday discount of $50 off a great time to pick one up.

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB, spill-resistant

Our top pick for those after a great value membrane keyboard, the Razer Cynosa Chroma‘s responsive keys are about as close as it’s possible to get to a mechanical keyboard without going full clack or opting for a more expensive hybrid model. It’s not quite as cheap as its Prime Day low of $46, but it’s pretty darn close.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Razer Green switches, RGB, wrist rest

Razer’s fanciest Blackwidow keyboard is $85 off at the moment, making this a great buy if you want a top notch keyboard with a plush wrist rest, a volume knob and dedicated media keys.

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

We’re big fans of HyperX’s Alloy Core keyboard here at RPS, especially if you want dedicated media keys. Its membrane keys aren’t quite as mechanical-feeling as the Cynosa Chroma above, it’s still a great budget buy if you want a cheap RGB gaming keyboard.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL switches, RGB

The wired version of our favourite wireless gaming keyboard, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed, the G815 is one of the best gaming keyboards we’ve ever used. It’s the keyboard I’ve got on my desk at home, and its low-profile keys are wonderful to use, as is its lovely volume roller. At $50 off, this is a great price.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL Tactile switches, RGB, tenkeyless, wireless

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless – $180 from Newegg (down from $230)

Alternatively, the tenkeyless version of Logitech’s G915 Lightspeed Wireless is also on sale at the moment, receiving another $50 discount on the Tactile switch edition of this excellent compact keyboard.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL switches, RGB

Meanwhile, at the other end of the Logitech keyboard pool, there’s a sizeable discount on their G512 keyboard at the moment, which is down to just $50. It comes with a bevy of great features for the money, including RGB lighting, USB passthrough and an aluminium alloy chassis. Its switches are the tactile, clicky type, making them good for typing and gaming alike, too.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB, wrist rest

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Rapidfire – $90 from Best Buy (down from $150)

For a good old-fashioned Cherry MX keyboard, Corsair’s low-profile K70 RGB MK.2 is a great choice. It has dedicated media keys, a volume roller and USB passthrough, and you also get a bundled wrist rest, too.

Black Friday gaming headset deals

UK deals:

Read our Steelseries Arctis 1 review for more info

The wireless version of Steelseries’ entry level Arctis headset, the Arctis 1 Wireless isn’t just a comfy gaming headset for PC, but its flexible set of connections mean you can also use it with everything else – including the Switch thanks to its portable USB-C dongle. Even better, this year’s Black Friday deal matches its Prime Day deal, making it a great time to get this headset for its lowest ever price.

The wired version of the excellent Steelseries Arctis 7, the Arctis 5 is one of the comfiest gaming headsets around. Prices have been a bit all over the shop this year, but this is still £15 cheaper than its previous lowest price of £90. It doesn’t quite match its previous Black Friday 2019 price of £70, but this time you also get a voucher for 40% off three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to help make up for it.

Read our Razer Kraken X review for more info

An ultra lightweight version of Razer’s popular Kraken headset, the Kraken X is one of the better budget gaming headsets you can buy right now – especially when it’s £15 cheaper than usual.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April. Amazon have the black version for £41, whereas Ebuyer only have it for £50, but if you’re after the cheapest price and don’t mind white or pink, these are the best deals going right now.

Matching its Prime Day price of just £44, this is a great price for Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset. It’s been at least £70 for the past four months, making it a great time to snap one up – especially now it’s only another £4 over the regular Kraken.

Another supremely comfortable gaming headset (currently on my testing bench), the HyperX Cloud Alpha S has cost at least £100 for most of this year, making its debut into double figures an event worth celebrating. This flexible 7.1 surround sound headset has never been cheaper, making this another great bargain if you want a no-nonsense gaming headset that you can use for hours on end.

Read our HyperX Cloud Flight review for more info

A new all-time low for HyperX’s very good wireless gaming headset, if only just. While it’s normally £150, there have been two periods this year where it’s dropped to £128 – back in May, and again at the end of August. Still, even if it only beats its previous record by a single pound, it’s still a good price for this wireless headset.

Read our Sennheiser GSP 600 review for more info

Sennheiser EPOS’ headsets are some of the most expensive gaming headsets around, but Overclockers’ early Black Friday deals have shaved over £130 off their flagship headset, as well as its accompanying amplifier which has its own dedicated DAC for superior sound quality. It’s quite a bulky headset, though, and the quality of its sound is very heavily biased toward the bass end of the spectrum, too, which may not be to everyone’s tastes.

If you’ve ever wanted to ‘feel’ your game’s audio, Razer’s HyperSense-enabeld Nari Ultimate Wireless headset is the one for you. Thanks to its haptic feedback technology, the Nari Ultimate Wireless will vibrate along with the music and sound effects. Not for everyone, but it’s certainly different.

US deals:

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

My favourite budget gaming headset, the Logitech G432 will be down to just $40 on November 23rd, matching Best Buy’s previous early Black Friday deal on it from earlier this month.

A slightly older (and wired) version of Corsair’s excellent HS70 headset, this is another great deal for those after a top notch budget gaming headset.

The 7.1 surround sound version of HyperX’s popular wireless gaming headset, the Cloud Stinger Core has a battery life of around 17 hours and comes with both 3.5mm and USB connections so you can use it with a variety of different devices.

Black Friday RAM deals

UK deals:

Crucial Ballistix RAM deals:

Crucial Ballistix RAM RGB deals:

HyperX Fury RAM deals:

HyperX Predator RAM deals:

US deals:

Crucial Ballistix RAM deals:

Crucial Ballistix RAM RGB deals:

HyperX FURY RAM deals:

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

Specs: 13.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1.42kg

If you’re after a diddy little gaming laptop, then this Stealth 13 is £200 off as well. It’s the same price as the GTX 1660 Ti-powered Razer Blade 15, which is more powerful than this, but the Stealth 13 is a lot more portable and easier to move around the house / outdoors. There was a 60Hz model that dropped to £1249 over Prime Day, but this one doubles that to a much smoother 120Hz.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz VA display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

Shedding 15% means this is a very good price for an RTX 2060 laptop, especially one with a bang-up-to-date Core i7 CPU and a 144Hz display. You’ll just have to apply the promo code BLACK15 at checkout to get the discount.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz VA display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

If you can make do with less graphical power, there are also some cheaper G5 15 models on sale based around the GTX 1660 Ti. This still has enough muscle for all but the most demanding games, and we’d recommend dropping an extra £50 for this 16GB DDR4 model over the 8GB variant. Again, enter the code BLACK15 to activate the discount.

Specs: 15.6in, 3840×2160, 60Hz OLED display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2kg

Gigabyte’s Aero series is all about lightness, and at 2kg the Aero 15s is an interesting alternative to bulkier gaming laptops even without other qualities like its 4K OLED display. This is only paired with a mid-range GTX 1660 Ti, so we’d suggest playing games at a lower resolution 1080p, but for £700 off that might be a compromise worth making.

Specs: 17in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.5kg

The Aero 17 is bulkier than the Aero 15s, has a much lower-resolution screen and uses IPS tech instead of OLED, so why would you pay £50 more for it? One good reason is that its screen is trading sharpness for speed, and its 144Hz refresh rate makes for much smoother running than the Aero 15s’ 60Hz.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

Another good-value RTX 2060 notebook, the GL65 aims to do justice to its graphics hardware with a 120Hz display and the ever-popular Core i7-10750H working alongside. This appears to be the version with solid red key backlighting, not the customisable-per-key RGB version, but let’s be honest, there are far worse omissions to make.

US deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz VA display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

Yes, it’s the Dell G5 15 again, and in pretty much the exact same spec as its RTX 2060 counterpart in the UK store. This time, however, you’re getting 16% off – an entire whole percent more! – with no code necessary. Once again, not half bad for a Core i7 laptop with ray tracing and DLSS capabilities, let alone its fast display and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 32GB RAM, GTX 1650, 1TB SSD, 2kg

Two caveats with this: first, the CPU is a Core i7-9750H from Intel’s previous generation, and second, the GTX 1650 is a lower-end GPU through and through. Nonetheless, it’s much slimmer and more portable than most gaming laptops, and its big reserves of RAM and storage space make highly versatile for more serious pursuits.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 1TB SSD, 2.5kg

This is very much a luxury purchase, even with the relatively vast discount: a 300Hz refresh rate display is great for fast shooters and racing games, but even then you’ll probably have to drop some settings to make sure the RTX 2070 can fill out those frames. In any case, though, you’re also getting 10th-gen Intel silicon and a 1TB NVMe SSD, so the specs are respectable even if you don’t always make the most of them.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB SSD, 1.8kg

Judging by the specs, this MSI notebook was already quite cheap to begin with, so another $300 snipped off is very welcome indeed. This also happens to be one MSI’s slimmer and lighter gaming laptops, not that it’s been cutting back on performance credentials with an RTX 2060 and a 120Hz display.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 2.3kg

There aren’t nearly as many deals – so far – for high-end gaming laptops compared to the legions of discounted mid-rangers, so $130 off this RTX 2070 Super-powered MSI laptop is a step towards filling that gap. Plenty of storage space and ample RAM mean you won’t have to worry about future upgrades as much, too.

How to get a good Black Friday deal

Install a price-tracker

The best way to see if you’re getting a good Black Friday deal – on Amazon, at least – is to install a price tracker extension in your web browser. I use CamelCamelCamel and Keepa for Chrome when I’m writing about deals for RPS, and they’re extremely useful to see how prices for individual products have changed over time. The former hasn’t been tracking as many Amazon products since the start of the pandemic, so you may wish to stick with Keepa (which is also available for other web browsers) instead to get the best information.

Alas, tracking prices on other websites is much harder unless you start making (and checking) your own dedicated list. However, even if you want to avoid Amazon like the plague, installing a tracker like Keepa can still be a useful tool to help you check deals elsewhere. Amazon hardware prices are usually a pretty good barometer of how much things have cost over time, for example, and Keepa lets you look back at some pretty historic pricing information, too. You can filter it to show prices from the last week, last month, the last three months, the last year, or even the entire product’s pricing history if you want the complete lowdown. As a result, you can use this information to compare with other deals you see around the web to help you get a good price – even if you don’t end up shopping at Amazon.

Follow our detailed deals coverage for all the best discounts

Myself and the wider RPS team will be keeping track of all the best Black Friday deals as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check the RPS homepage, our dedicated Black Friday deals hub and our games and hardware deals page where we’ll be rounding up all the best discounts as they get released.