Get 45% off Humble Choice Premium for Black Friday

If you can believe it, Black Friday is almost upon us, and the deals are already hovering around just waiting for a chance to strike. Humble Bundle have launched a good’un today, offering a year’s subscription to their monthly gaming service for 45% off – a whole 5% more than what they offered back in summer. So, you can grab a year’s worth of Humble Choice Premium right now for just £82 / $99 a year, down from £143 / $180 a year.

The yearly sum still looks pretty big on its own, but monthly that works out to around £7 / $9, which isn’t bad at all. You have until next week on November 30th to grab this offer, though do bear in mind it’s only available to first-time subscribers.

Humble Choice Premium is the top tier of Humble’s monthly subscription service. Each month, it lets you claim nine games for free to keep (forever!), and gives you a 20% discount on anything else you buy from the Humble Store, too.

Normally, Humble Choice Premium costs £143 / $180 per year, but this 45% off deal gives you the exact same subscription for just £2 / $99. It’s worth noting that this is a recurring sub, and Humble will automatically renew it exactly one year from when you first subscribed, at which point you’ll be charged the usual price of £143 / $180.

Some very good games are on offer if you do decide to sign up for Humble Choice this month. November’s selection includes Yakuza Kiwami 2, Darksiders 3, Darkwood, Little Misfortune and a whole bunch of others. Check out the full list right here.



If you’re after more Humble Deals but don’t fancy the subscription, you could check out the Humble Store’s Fall Sale instead. Until December 1st, you can nab a load of games for up to 90% off. A few highlights include Dark Souls: Remastered for 50% off, a whopping 67% off the deluxe edition of Doom Eternal (which also comes with the Year One season pass and a classic weapon sound pack so you can pretend you’re playing old Doom), a similarly-sized 67% off Borderlands 3, Ikenfell for 20% off, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 70% off to name just a few.

Though, if you’d rather grab one of those things wot Humble does best, a bundle, it might also be worth taking a peek at the Sweet Farm Fall Bundle (available until December 1st) or the Fall VR Bundle (available until tomorrow, November 24th).