Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Steam has improved support for the PS5 DualSense controller

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

23rd November 2020 / 4:18PM

The PS5 DualSense controller.

The PlayStation 5 landed in the UK last week (and in the US the week before), bringing with it the shiny new DualSense controller. Steam was quick to implement initial support for it, too. Now, over the weekend, Valve have improved that support, meaning your Steam games will be able to use the DualSense’s fancy LED, trackpad, rumble and gyro features.

Full support for all this is available on the public beta Steam desktop client, and they plan on rolling it out to Steam proper after some more testing. Death Stranding, No Man’s Sky, Horizon: Zero Dawn are mentioned as a few examples of games that fully support the controller, but any games that use the Steam Input API are fully compatible with it, “with no developer updates required,” they say. “It just works.”

I did, however, just do a little test of it all myself, and while Steam recognises the DualSense while in Big Picture Mode, the latency seemed really bad (I tried using both BlueTooth and wired connections). I think part of the problem, at least on my end, is that Windows tried to recognise the controller as an audio device (helpful as ever, Windows) which has somehow made it bug out in Steam. This is an issue I’ve had previously with my PS4 controller, too, which was only fixed by a Windows update at the time. Your results may vary, of course, and it’s still in beta, so take this as a small warning that the PS5 controller might not work perfectly for you just yet.

There’s no word on whether or not Steam will be able to make use of the DualSense’s excellent haptics. The controller’s triggers have adaptive feedback when playing certain PS5 games, and it’s actually brilliant. The most obvious examples are being able to feel the tension as you pull back a bowstring, or feel resistance when trying to crush something. I don’t know how they could make it work for PC, but I sure hope they do. It’s something that I initially thought was a bit of a gimmick, but it’s genuinely very cool.

Valve have also released some statistics on how many people actually use controllers on PC. Over the last two years, they say the number of players using a controller on Steam daily has doubled, with PlayStation controllers making up 21.6% of all “controller sessions”.

The way they talk about it makes it seem like lots of people didn’t know others liked to plug a controller into their PCs. Is this a thing? I’ve always enjoyed using my PS4 controller for more relaxed games like Stardew Valley or Sea Of Thieves. Sure, I wouldn’t use it for a shooter like Rainbow Six Siege that requires precise aiming, but it’s quite nice to have the option to not constantly lean over a keyboard.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have launched now, and they’re pretty decent pieces of tech – controllers included. Our hardware queen Katharine had a go at building her very own Xbox Series X PC last week, and it was darn pricey to make.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals you can get today

5

Black Friday 2020 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: all the best early deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

BioWare and Ubisoft veterans open Yellow Brick Games in Quebec

1

The Cyberpunk 2077 stream leak is honestly v. boring and not worth watching

If Cyberpunxsutawney Phil sees the leak, we get six more weeks of delay

13

Latest articles

Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals you can get today

5

Black Friday 2020 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: all the best early deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

BioWare and Ubisoft veterans open Yellow Brick Games in Quebec

1

The Cyberpunk 2077 stream leak is honestly v. boring and not worth watching

If Cyberpunxsutawney Phil sees the leak, we get six more weeks of delay

13