Black Friday 2020 gaming laptop deals: the best deals you can get right now

The Black Friday deals are in out in full force this week, making it a great time to take the plunge on a new gaming laptop. There are dozens of great Black Friday gaming laptop deals going on this week, and we’ve picked out our top picks in our round-up below. I’ll be updating this article as more Black Friday gaming laptop deals go live in the run-up to the big day, so make sure you stick it in your bookmarks to stay up to date.

Naturally, the more you spend on a gaming laptop, the more you’ll be able to get out of it, as more expensive models tend to have more powerful components. Generally, I’d class a ‘budget’ gaming laptop as one that costs less than £1000 / $1000, while a mid-range one would be under £2000 / $2000. Then you’ve got your top-flight, all-singing all-dancing gaming laptops above the two grand marks – and it’s these ones that often receive the biggest discounts.

For reference, I’d normally expect a budget laptop to have a GTX 1650 or GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip inside it, as well as an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor at the very least, but the best budget gaming laptop deals can occasionally raise this to an RTX 2060 and a Core i7 CPU. A mid-range gaming laptop, meanwhile, will often have a Core i7 CPU and either an RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 Super graphics chip, while flagship models almost always come with a Core i7 or Core i9 CPU together with an RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Super graphics chip.

Effectively, the best way to get a great gaming laptop deal is to pick one that falls outside of its usual price bracket. That is, a flagship one for a mid-range price, or a mid-range one for a budget price. Below, you’ll find all laptops are ordered by price, so make sure to have a look at the specs box on the side to see exactly what you’re getting for the money. Naturally, there aren’t a huge number of early deals around at the moment, but I’ll be adding to this list as soon as more deals go live and become available.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the UK

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7-4800H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.5kg

A less powerful version of the excellent Legion 7i, this Ryzen 7 and RTX 2060 combo of the Lenovo Legion 5 packs a real punch at this price, and you’d be hard-pressed to find better performance for less. Indeed, it’s a better deal than Amazon’s HP Omen 15 offer right now, which has a very similar spec for a lot more. Finally dipping under £1000, this version of the Legion 5 is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen so far.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 256GB SSD, 2.5kg

Alternatively, if you still want the power of an RTX 2060 chip for even less, then this Core i5 model of the Legion 5 is another top deal worth considering. It doesn’t have as much RAM or storage, and its processor isn’t as powerful, either, so in our eyes it’s probably worth paying the extra £70 for the model above. Still, if your budget simply won’t go higher than £900, it’s a decent buy.

Specs: 13.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1.4kg

If you’re after a diddy little gaming laptop, then Razer’s Stealth 13 has a pretty sizeable discount on it right now. It only has a GTX 1650 Ti graphics chip as its disposal, so it won’t be able to play big 3D games on the highest graphics settings, but it’s still more than enough for decent frame rates in online shooters as well as 2D indie games.

Specs:, 17.3in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 2.7kg

If you want to pull all the stops out on your gaming laptop purchase, though, then this 300Hz Razer Blade Pro makes for a great desktop replacement – especially when it comes with a bunch of free Razer accessories as well, including the Cynosa Lite keyboard, Viper mouse and Kraken X headset (plus a Razer water bottle and face mask, because why the heck not). With a whopping £700 shaved off its usual price, this is an excellent deal.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 1TB SSD, 2.1kg

The Acer Predator Triton 500 is one of our favourite gaming laptops, and this 300Hz, RTX 2070 Super model is down £150 right now to its lowest ever price. It’s more expensive than the larger Razer Blade Pro above, and doesn’t come with any free accessories, but it does make a few key upgrades – namely in its more powerful graphics chip and its larger SSD.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 1TB SSD, 2.3kg

At £200 off, this is a new all-time low price for this RTX 2070-powered laptop, and a much cheaper alternative to the Razer and Acer models listed above. That’s mostly because it only has a 144Hz refresh rate display rather than a fancy 300Hz one, but the rest of its spec is good for the money.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

Another good-value RTX 2060 notebook, the GL65 aims to do justice to its graphics hardware with a 120Hz display and the ever-popular Core i7-10750H working alongside. This appears to be the version with solid red key backlighting, not the customisable-per-key RGB version, but let’s be honest, there are far worse omissions to make.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the US

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg

Arguably one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen so far in the US, this RTX 2060-powered Asus machine is a right steal at $800, and is probably the cheapest RTX 2060 laptop you’re likely to see all week. It only has 8GB of RAM, but the rest of its spec is excellent for the money.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 2.3kg

There aren’t nearly as many deals – so far – for high-end gaming laptops compared to the legions of discounted mid-rangers, so $130 off this RTX 2070 Super-powered MSI laptop is a step towards filling that gap. Plenty of storage space and ample RAM mean you won’t have to worry about future upgrades as much, too.

Specs: 15.6n, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 1TB SSD, 2.0kg

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 is quite loud as gaming laptops go, but this $330 discount might just be enough to make up for it. It’s rare to see an RTX 2070 Max-Q chip at this kind of price, especially with such a good processor and SSD.

How to get the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal:

To help you get a great Black Friday gaming laptop deal, there are several things you might want to consider before clicking that buy button.

Size: Generally, gaming laptops come in two sizes – 15.6in and 17.3in. You may think that bigger is better, but we’d caution you against this. After all, the whole point of getting a gaming laptop rather than a desktop is portability, and 17.3in models just aren’t that portable. They’re fine if you’re after a proper desktop replacement that you’re not likely to move on a regular basis, but they do tend to be more expensive as a result.

CPU: Then there’s the age-old Intel vs AMD debate. As a rule of thumb, AMD CPUs tend to be (slightly) slower and (much) cheaper, while Intel CPUs are more expensive but nippier. Still, if it’s a choice between a Ryzen 5 and an Intel Core i3, then you should opt for the former. Intel CPUs are much more common in gaming laptops, but we’re starting to see more and more AMD processors coming through thanks to their brand-new line of Ryzen 4000 chips. It’s also important to watch out for the age of the processor.

Intel are currently on their 10th generation of mobile chips, such as the Core i5-10300H, but there are still plenty of older 9th Gen chips around if you’re after a bit of a bargain. These are styled like the Core i5-9300H. AMD, meanwhile, are on their 4th generation of Ryzen chips, which you can identify by the number ‘4’ in model names such as the Ryzen 5 4600H. Again, older laptops with 3rd Gen chips will be cheaper, but try and find a newer one if you can.

GPU: As for graphics chips, it’s a similar picture between Nvidia and AMD, too. Once again, AMD is the cheaper option here, but Nvidia chips are a lot more common (and more powerful to boot). We’d recommend a minimum of an AMD Radeon RX 5500M or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti if you want your laptop to last a good couple of years playing games at decent speeds and quality settings.

RAM: You should also look for a laptop that has at least 8GB of RAM, and ideally 16GB if you can find one, although they do tend to be quite rare under £1000 / $1000. If you do opt for 8GB, dig into the details and see if you can add another 8GB stick yourself later on. This is the difference between a laptop with accessible RAM slots and those that have RAM soldered on.

Storage: Finally, it’s important to think about storage. Pretty much all gaming laptops come with fast SSD storage these days, but the amount included can vary wildly. Getting a 256GB model will undoubtedly be cheaper, but think about the kind of games you want to play and see how far that will take you. If you can, try and get one with two drives or a large, single SSD so you can have lots of games installed at the same time.

Displays: Gaming laptop displays also tend to be pretty weak on budget gaming laptops, even if their specs sound reasonable. If we haven’t reviewed the model ourselves, then look at customer reviews and see if common complaints emerge – screen ghosting, colour accuracy or low contrast.

Generally, IPS displays tend to have the best colour reproduction, while TN panels are fast and often considered better for esports and competitive games, but often aren’t as accuracy as their IPS counterparts. You can read more about all the different types of panel in our gaming monitor panel types explained article if you want to find out more.

Then there are other niggles like fan noise or excessive heat under the WASD keys. Again, if we haven’t reviewed it, look at other customer reviews to see if these are particular problems. There’s no gaming laptop that runs completely silently, but some are much louder than others. These are all things that might make you wish you’d spent a bit more in the long run.

Finally, while gaming laptops are great for portability, you may want to treat it like a desktop replacement when you’re at home. If you do, then why not have a read of our best gaming mouse, keyboard and headset guides as well to make sure you’re kitted out with the best peripherals to help you get the best out of it?