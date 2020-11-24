Black Friday 2020 CPU deals: the best Intel and AMD deals you can get right now

Black Friday is fast approaching and we’re finally starting to see some proper Black Friday CPU deals start to emerge. Most are limited to the premium end of the price spectrum, unfortunately, but if you’re looking to pick up one of Intel’s new 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs this is great time to do it. To help you get the best possible prices, I’ve gathered together all the best Black Friday CPU deals right here in one handy location. I’ll be updating this article on a regular basis as we get closer to the big day and more CPU deals start going live, so make sure you pop this page in your bookmarks to keep on top of the latest deals.

Best Intel CPU deals

Best AMD CPU deals

To help make things nice and easy, you can also click the links to the right to go straight to your CPU deal category of choice, or just carry on reading to get the full spread – whatever you prefer. You’ll find all the best UK and US CPU deals here, as well as brief explanations of what they can do and how much they’ve fallen in price.

It’s not just CPUs that are going cheap over Black Friday, of course. For more Black Friday deals, check out our regularly updated hub pages below:

Black Friday CPU deals:

Best Intel CPU deals:

Intel Core i5-9600K deals:

Read our Intel Core i5-9600K review for more info.

No UK deals just yet…

$185 from Newegg (down from $200)

It may have been replaced by the Core i5-10600K, but the older 9600K is still a good little processor in its own right – particularly for its current bargain-tastic price of just $185.

Intel Core i7-9700K deals:

Read our Intel Core i7-9700K review for more info.

The Core i7-9700K remains a great processor for high-speed gaming, even if its performance is pretty much on par with Intel’s newer Core i5-10600K. It’s got a sizeable discount on it for Black Friday, but bear in mind that the not-discounted 10600K is only a fraction more at $275.

Intel Core i9-9900K deals:

Read our Intel Core i9-9900K review for more info.

The Core i9-9900K has since been replaced by the Core i9-10900K, but it’s a good alternative to the Core i7-10700K below if you want similar kinds of speed for a little bit less.

Intel Core i7-10700K deals:

The fastest member of Intel’s current 10th Gen Core i7 family, the Core i7-10700K is a powerful 8-core processor that’s great for gaming and streaming. It’s not as fast as AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 family, but it does offer considerable gains over their older Ryzen 3000 chips. It’s a decent bit cheaper than what it cost at the beginning of October, too, with UK and US prices down by around £20 / $20.

Best AMD CPU deals:

Ryzen 7 3700X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review for more info.

AMD’s brilliant Ryzen 7 3700X may have lost some of its shine since the launch of their new Ryzen 5000 family, but this is still a brilliant 8-core CPU that’s also brilliantly energy efficient. Not a huge saving compared to historic prices, but I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for better deals later this week.

Ryzen 7 3800X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 3800X review for more info.

While not as energy efficient as the 3700X, the 3800X is also one of the few AMD Ryzen CPUs being discounted for Black Friday this year. The UK deal is actually the slightly faster XT model of the 3800X, while the US deal is the regular, non-XT model. They’re both decent discounts, but the 3700X is probably the better buy overall if you’re looking for a good value gaming CPU.

How to get a great Black Friday CPU deal:

Upgrading to one of today’s best gaming CPUs can make a surprising difference to your PC’s overall gaming performance, particularly if you tend to play games at a resolution of 1920×1080. The difference becomes a lot less marked at 1440p and 4K, though, so if you regularly play games at these resolutions, then you can save yourself a lot of money by opting for a mid-range CPU instead of an expensive high-end one.

The question, of course, is what type of gaming CPU you should go for? Intel or AMD? A lot of your decision making will be determined by what kind of motherboard you have, although if your PC is more than a few years old, chances are you’ll need to buy a new motherboard anyway. If you’re building a new PC from scratch, then it’s a bit easier, as you can simply pick the best gaming CPU you like the sound of and buy the appropriate motherboard to match.

There are pros and cons to both Intel and AMD. Intel CPUs generally offer better gaming performance overall, but they tend to be more expensive than their AMD equivalents. AMD CPUs also come with their own coolers, and all of them are unlocked for overclocking, which isn’t necessarily the case with every Intel CPU. Only Intel CPUs with a K on the end of their name can be overclocked, which is what you’ll find listed above.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X is the RPS CPU of choice in our £1000 RPS Rig build at the moment, if only because its gaming performance is almost as fast as its more expensive Ryzen 5 siblings. If you’re determined to go the Intel route, though, then we’d recommend the Core i5-9600K as an absolute minimum these days, but you should probably find the budget for their absurdly fast Core i5-10600K instead – especially if you want to minimise your risk of having to buy a new motherboard next time you come to upgrade.

If you regularly stream games online, though, then you’ll want a CPU with lots of cores, as your PC needs to be very good at multi-tasking to stream smoothly. This means you’ll probably have to find a bit more budget for something like one of Intel’s Core i7 CPUs or AMD’s Ryzen 7 chips, but you’ll thank yourself later for finding the extra cash.

If you need help installing your CPU, then you’ll find everything you need to know about how to build a PC in our dedicated guide, including how to install your CPU, and I’ve also put together a list of everything you need to know about upgrading your PC in 2020 if you need a bit of a refresher on all things CPU-related.