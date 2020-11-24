Black Friday 2020 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: all the best early deals

Black Friday is properly upon us now, and even though the big day itself technically isn’t until November 27th, you don’t need to wait to pick up a new gaming keyboard or mouse. There are already loads of great Black Friday mice and keyboard deals on right now, with some smashing discounts on RPS faves like the Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse, which we reviewed as the best wireless mouse ever made. Its slightly more budget sibling, the Logitech G203 Lightsync, meanwhile, is down to a truly bargaintastic £20. There are also some great deals for our US pals too, where our favourite gaming keyboard, the Roccat Vulcan, has a tasty $50 discount from its usual price.

So if you’re looking for the best Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals, you’re in the right place, as we’ve gathered them all up right here below.

To help make things easier for you, I’ve separated them out into various sections, and you can click the links on the right there to take you straight to the part of the page you’re most interested in.

We’ll be updating this article throughout the week as and when new deals go live, so make sure to pop this page in your bookmarks if you’re looking for something specific.

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Your reader-voted favourite gaming mouse of all time, the Logitech G502 Hero is a stonking gaming mouse at just £35. Not only does it have a super fast sensor, but it has loads of customisable buttons and adjustable weights to help you get the most comfortable fit. It’s a great mouse, and a proper bargain at its current price.

Mouse specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Alternatively, if you’re after a proper bargain-tastic budget gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G203 Lightsync. Our current budget recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, this simple mouse is impeccably made for its price, and still has a smattering of RGB lighting for added flare. At just £20, it’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous, wireless

An oldie, but a goodie, Logitech’s wireless G903 Lightspeed is another excellent gaming mouse. It’s ambidextrous, for starters, making it a great pick for left-handed gamers, and its 140 hour battery life (or 180 hours if you turn off its RGB lighting) will keep you going for absolutely ages.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G Pro Wireless – £90 from Amazon UK (down from £130)

Holy smokes, we called the Logitech G Pro Wireless “the best wireless gaming mouse ever made” when we reviewed it, with the killer combination of Lightspeed Wireless tech, the Hero 16K sensor, and a shocking 80g weight. It’s ridiculously fast and agile, and look, mum, no wires! Seven thumbs up for this one, and it hasn’t been this cheap since May.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

The latest version of Razer’s classic gaming mouse, the Deathadder V2 is another top-notch Black Friday bargain if the look of the G502 isn’t quite to your liking. Currys PC World also have it for £35 if you want to avoid Amazon.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Our top recommendation for left-handed gamers, the Razer Viper is another brilliant ambidextrous gaming mouse. It’s wired, unlike the wireless Logitech G903 above, but much cheaper as a result. Again, Amazon have the best price, but Ebuyer also have it for a decent £45.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed

The brilliant do-it-all gaming mouse, the Razer Naga Trinity has effectively three gaming mice in one thanks to its detachable side panels. It’s a great mouse, and at £50, the cheapest it’s ever been.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s Basilisk V2 is another top notch gaming mouse, and a great alternative to the Logitech G502 Hero if you’re a fan of thumb rests. It doesn’t come with any weights, but you get the same number of customisable buttons and you can also change its scroll wheel resistance, too. At £38, it’s never been cheaper.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

If you’d rather ditch the wires, the Basilisk is also available as a wireless mouse, and this version comes with its own special charging dock, too. Another all-time low price, this mouse would have cost you at least £120 if you’d bought it earlier in the yea (if not closer to £150), making this a pretty great bargain.

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Another ambidextrous favourite, the Asus ROG Pugio is our next best recommendation after the Razer Viper for left-handed gamers. It’s more expensive than the Viper right now, but it’s still a great value mouse that’s well worth considering.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

The even lighter version of the incredible Glorious Model D, this holey, ultra lightweight gaming mouse is another RPS favourite. It might be pricier than some of the other mice on this list, but if you favour featherlight mouse movements above all else, this is a decent discount off its usual price.

Mouse specs: 18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

The Sensei Ten is a another good choice for left handed players. An updated version of the SteelSeries classic Sensie, this has some new features over the original, like tilt tracking and onboard profiles. It’s good value for money at this price, and it’s the first time the Sensei Ten has been as low as £40 since July.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

The SteelSeries Rival 600 is another slightly pricier mouse, but this is a nice discount off the regular top-end price, and it has an attractive USP. Aside from performing well as a day-to-day mouse, the Rival 600 comes with eight 4g weights that you can slot into the sides of the mouse, letting you configure the weight and balance exactly how you like. One for the customisers out there.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro – £27 from Amazon UK (down from £32)

A slightly fancier version of an older budget favourite, the HyperX Pulsefire Core, the FPS Pro adds in a better, faster sensor and programmable RGB lighting. It’s a solid buy at £27, even if its overall discount is quite small.

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs: Opto-mechanical “Clicky” switches, RGB, wrist rest

The fanciest version of Razer’s optical-mechanical Huntsman gaming keyboard, this version comes with a plush wrist rest and dedicated media keys. It’s very loud, but its optical-based keys are also super fast. It was £140 a couple of weeks ago, but this is still the cheapest it’s ever been.

Keyboard specs: Mecha-membrane switches, RGB, wrist rest

Another all-time low price, the Ornata Chroma’s mecha membrane switches combines the clicky, mechanical feel of a high-end gaming keyboard with a quieter keystrokes of a membrane model. They’re a great half-way house if you’re not sure about going full CLACK with a proper mechanical keyboard, and this one also gets you a comfy wrist rest, too.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Green” switches, RGB

This is the 2019 version of Razer’s classic gaming keyboard. A popular choice among many PC gamers, this model comes with Razer’s green “clicky” switches. It’s been slightly cheaper in the past – its all-time low being £72 – but considering this would have cost you closer to £90 for most of this year, this year’s Black Friday price is still a good deal overall.

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Our top gaming mouse recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, the Roccat Kain 120 is a superb gaming mouse – especially at its new all-time low price of just $29. If I didn’t already have one, I’d snap this right up.

Mouse specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

A frankly ludicrous price for one of the best budget gaming mice you can buy today, it would almost be rude not to buy the Logitech G203 Lightsync when it’s this cheap. Even as a back-up mouse, this is a great buy thanks to its top notch build quality and light weight chassis.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Another deep cut for the RPS Readers’ favourite mouse of all time, this price matches its previous all-time low over Prime Day, making it another great time to pick one (or six) up on the cheap.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $170)

Alteratively, if you’re looking to get the wireless version of RPS readers’ favourite gaming mouse for much less than usual, this is the deal for you.

Mouse specs: 6200 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Another brilliant budget gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Core was my top budget gaming mouse recommendation until the Logitech G203 Lightsync came along. It’s still a great entry-level gaming mouse, though, and a proper bargain at just $25.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s entry-level wireless gaming mouse is back to its previous Prime Day price right now, with Best Buy matching Amazon’s all-time low of $40. It’s a great option if you want a budget wireless mouse that doesn’t break the bank, but if you’re not a fan of the thumb rest then get the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless for the same price below instead.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

The wireless edition of the ambidextrous Razer Viper, this comes with its own dedicated charging dock for added convenience. We love the wired version, and have every confidence the wireless model will live up to the same standard.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Of course, if you don’t mind wires, then the wired Razer Viper is also super cheap right now, going for half price over at Best Buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s three-in-one gaming mouse is another firm favourite here at RPS, and Best Buy have matched Amazon’s Black Friday price on it. This isn’t as cheap as it was over Prime Day, mind, where it fell to $60, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to see if it drops any lower later in the week.

Mouse specs: 10,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless – $40 from Best Buy (down from $50)

Only a small discount, this one, but the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is still a great wireless gaming mouse for the money. It’s our number one recommendation for those after a wireless mouse on a budget, and at $40 it’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

If we had one complaint about the Steelseries Rival 600, it was that it was too expensive when it first came out. Today’s half price discount rectifies that problem immediately, though, making the Rival 600 a great option if you want an ambidextrous mouse that also lets you customise its weight.

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Titan Tactile switches, RGB, wrist rest

The Roccat Vulcan is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy right now, and it currently sits at the top of our recommendation list. It’s rarely on sale, too, making this year’s Black Friday discount of $50 off a great time to pick one up.

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB, spill-resistant

Our top pick for those after a great value membrane keyboard, the Razer Cynosa Chroma‘s responsive keys are about as close as it’s possible to get to a mechanical keyboard without going full clack or opting for a more expensive hybrid model. It’s not quite as cheap as its Prime Day low of $46, but it’s pretty darn close.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Razer Green switches, RGB, wrist rest

Razer’s fanciest Blackwidow keyboard is $85 off at the moment, making this a great buy if you want a top notch keyboard with a plush wrist rest, a volume knob and dedicated media keys.

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

We’re big fans of HyperX’s Alloy Core keyboard here at RPS, especially if you want dedicated media keys. Its membrane keys aren’t quite as mechanical-feeling as the Cynosa Chroma above, it’s still a great budget buy if you want a cheap RGB gaming keyboard.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL switches, RGB

The wired version of our favourite wireless gaming keyboard, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed, the G815 is one of the best gaming keyboards we’ve ever used. It’s the keyboard I’ve got on my desk at home, and its low-profile keys are wonderful to use, as is its lovely volume roller. At $50 off, this is a great price.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL Tactile switches, RGB, tenkeyless, wireless

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless – $180 from Newegg (down from $230)

Alternatively, the tenkeyless version of Logitech’s G915 Lightspeed Wireless is also on sale at the moment, receiving another $50 discount on the Tactile switch edition of this excellent compact keyboard.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL switches, RGB

Meanwhile, at the other end of the Logitech keyboard pool, there’s a sizeable discount on their G512 keyboard at the moment, which is down to just $50. It comes with a bevy of great features for the money, including RGB lighting, USB passthrough and an aluminium alloy chassis. Its switches are the tactile, clicky type, making them good for typing and gaming alike, too.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB, wrist rest

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Rapidfire – $90 from Best Buy (down from $150)

For a good old-fashioned Cherry MX keyboard, Corsair’s low-profile K70 RGB MK.2 is a great choice. It has dedicated media keys, a volume roller and USB passthrough, and you also get a bundled wrist rest, too.

