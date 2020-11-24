Dell's ultrawide Alienware monitor hits a new low price for Black Friday

Attention, ultrawide monitor deals hunters in the US. Dell’s Alienware AW3420DW is currently down to a new all-time low of just $830 at the moment as part of Dell’s Black Friday sale this week. That’s $70 lower than what you’ll find over on Amazon at the moment, but you’ll need to hurry, as this “door buster” deal is already 78% claimed.

You may have seen the AW3420DW fall briefly to the same price on Amazon last week, according to my price tracker, but that deal was gone within the day. Instead, its previous lowest price was $850 over Prime Day, making today’s deal a properly good buy compared to its usual price. Admittedly, Dell’s original price of $1520 is somewhat inflated compared to what it actually tends to go for normally (it’s been $1030 on Amazon for the last few months), but hey, even a saving of $200 is still a decent discount on this excellent ultrawide gaming monitor.

As well as a 3440×1440 resolution, the AW3420DW has a 120Hz refresh rate for super smooth gaming and full Nvidia G-Sync support, and you also get four USB3 ports for attaching your peripherals (including one with power charging support). Its sci-fi infused Area 51-style design may not be to everyone’s tastes, but I found it perfectly palatable in its smaller AW2521HFL sibling when I tested it earlier in the year.

Of course, the AW3420DW isn’t the only good ultrawide gaming monitor deal going on right now. You can find the full list over in our Black Friday gaming monitor deals hub, but my top picks so far are the Samsung CRG9 for just $1000 over at Newegg and the newer, 240Hz Samsung Odyssey G9 for $1190 over at Amazon.

Both of these monitors are even wider than the AW3420DW thanks to their 49in displays and 32:9 aspect ratios, and their 5120×1440 resolutions effectively means you get the equivalent of two 27in 2560×1440 displays in a single screen. The only real difference between them is that the Odyssey G9 has a 240Hz refresh rate, up from the CRG9’s 120Hz, and is one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. They’re not the most practical ultrawide screens ever made, but man alive I love them all the same – especially when they make the best ultrawide games on PC look even more amazing.