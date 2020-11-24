Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Get 70% off Doom Eternal in the Gamesplanet Xmas Deals sale

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

24th November 2020 / 12:22PM

It’s that time of year when loads of big games launch, and suddenly you realise you haven’t played half of the other big games that came out just a few months ago. But there’s no need to break the bank to catch up, because a bunch of Black Friday sales have landed. Gamesplanet are calling their sale “Xmas Deals” but have rather conveniently scheduled it around the Black Friday madness. In any case, read on for some excellent Gamesplanet discounts – like Doom Eternal for 70% off, Star Wars Squadrons for 40% off, and loads more.

Gamesplanet are currently in their first week of Xmas Deals, which started yesterday and runs until November 29th. It’s a pretty strong contender for some of the best Black Friday games deals, too. A chonking 70% off of Doom Eternal is the biggest discount I’ve seen on the game so far – it’s a whole 3% extra than Humble Bundle’s Fall Sale, which currently has it at 67% off.

It’s not all about the ripping and the tearing, though. Here are some of the highlights:

If you haven’t spotted the game you were after this week, Gamesplanet’s Xmas Deals will change each week. It’ll come to an end on December 21st, so, you’ve got plenty of time to keep an eye out for your faves.

It’s definitely worth checking the aforementioned Humble Fall Sale, though. While Gamesplanet have some slightly better deals on the likes of Doom Eternal and Borderlands 3, Humble have tons of (slightly older, but still great) games on offer. A couple of choice picks for me include 70% off of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Outer Worlds for a reasonable 50% off. Humble’s sale ends on December 1st, so make sure you check them out while you still can.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Crusader Kings 3 now lets you create your own character

Black Friday 2020 gaming monitor deals: the best 144Hz, 240Hz and ultrawide deals

Black Friday 2020 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: all the best early deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

2

Black Friday 2020 gaming laptop deals: the best deals you can get right now

2

Latest articles

Crusader Kings 3 now lets you create your own character

Black Friday 2020 gaming monitor deals: the best 144Hz, 240Hz and ultrawide deals

Black Friday 2020 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: all the best early deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

2

Black Friday 2020 gaming laptop deals: the best deals you can get right now

2