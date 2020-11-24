This RTX 2060 Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is down to £950 today

Black Friday is often a great time for picking up gaming laptops on the cheap, and this year is no exception, with Ebuyer offering up some fantastic deals on two RTX 2060 models of one of our favourite Lenovo gaming laptops. It’s rare to see an RTX 2060-powered machine for under £1000, but both of these models can be had for £950 and £880 apiece, making them some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we’ve seen so far.

Katharine reviewed Lenovo’s more upmarket Legion 7i earlier in the year, and said it was an absolute delight thanks to its impressive gaming performance, fast SSD, and excellent display. Thankfully, the Legion 5 and Legion 5i on sale this week offer many of those high-end qualities at a much lower price point, and the Ryzen 7 model below is definitely our pick of the bunch:

This Legion 5 model usually goes for around £1100, but at the moment it’s dipped just under a grand at £950, which is a great price considering the rest of its specs. As well as one of AMD’s top Ryzen 7 processors and the aforementioned RTX 2060 graphics chip, you’re also getting 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz refresh rate display. It’s a really well-balanced set of components for the money, and almost certainly worth the extra £70 over the Legion 5i below.

Still, if your budget absolutely can’t stretch over £900, then you can still get everything Nvidia’s RTX 2060 chip has to offer with this Legion 5i deal. Down from its usual price of £1000, this model swaps the AMD’s Ryzen 7 CPU for an Intel Core i5, bringing the price down to an even more palatable £880.

However, it’s not just the processor that’s changed here, as it also only has 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. As a result, we’d pick the Ryzen 7 model if given the choice, as it’s only another £70 for a considerably better laptop. Still, if you don’t mind the compromises, this may be a better pick for those on particularly strict budgets.

These Lenovo Legion 5 laptops aren’t the only good gaming laptop deals taking place this Black Friday, though, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled on our regularly updated Black Friday gaming laptop deals hub for all of our top picks.