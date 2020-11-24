The Brotherhood Of Steel are coming to Fallout 76 a week early

You’d think it’d be hard to get anywhere early, weighed down by all that power armour. And yet, despite all odds, the Brotherhood Of Steel has marched into Fallout 76 a little earlier than planned. After accidentally gifting Xbox players the gift of technophilic paladins, Bethesda have chosen to just give the update to everyone rather than roll back the update and have folks wait another week. Nice!

Now, Fallout 76’s Steel Dawn update wasn’t meant to hit until this time next week. But it seems an error earlier today meant Xbox players were already larking about in the expansion pack. So, rather than kill their fun, Bethesda have shrugged their collective shoulders and decided to launch the thing properly for all platforms later tonight.

⚠️Instead of reverting the @Fallout 76 update for Xbox and making everyone wait another week, we've decided to roll out the Steel Dawn Update on all platforms today. Maintenance will begin at 4 p.m. ET. Please see this article for more information: https://t.co/epDdoHG6FU — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) November 24, 2020

Long the poster-boys and gals of the Fallout series, the Brotherhood Of Steel have been notably absent from Fallout 76. For good reason, too – as the earliest game in the series, the pseudo-MMO takes place during the very early days of the techno-knights’ lineage. With Steel Dawn, however, the radioactive space marines step foot in Appalachia with a new camp in the Atlas Observatory.

So, new characters like Paladin Rahmani, Knight Shin, and Scribe Valdez will be sending you off on holy machine wars to scrounge up whatever old world tech you can find across the wasteland. But the Brotherhood isn’t the only addition, with new features including underground bunkers for your camps, and new allies arriving in the next edition of FO76’s S.C.O.R.E Board battle pass.

Tonight’s Fallout 76 maintenance should be underway right now, and usually takes around six hours. Come 3 am UK time, the servers should come back and you can all get yourselves fitted for power armour. Or continue sleeping. It’s your choice, eh?