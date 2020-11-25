Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next update fixes a memory leak and a dog leak

As Ubisoft had planned, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting another update this month with more bug fixes and adjustments that they’ve now announced is dropping tomorrow. There are of course some serious technical fixes being made but there are some goofs too. Everyone loves a good patch notes goof. Title update 1.0.4 is planned for tomorrow, Thursday November 26th.

On the serious issues side, Ubisoft mention rolling out a fix for a memory leakage issue that happens when PC players Alt+Tab to their desktop. Cloud saves are being renamed to help distinguish them from manual ones. Apparently they’ve also generally improved performance and stability of the game.



Those are all well and good fixes and you can catch more of the technical stuff in the title update 1.0.4 notes. On the silly end, here are some of the wonkier bugs that you’ll hopefully no longer find while raiding your way through Valhalla.

-Crows will no longer randomly fall from the sky in Asgard.

-Fish in Norway will now spawn in bad weather.

-NPCs will now react to the player stealing…so think twice before stealing!

-Addressed an issue where dogs would start levitating when Eivor starts to pet them.

-Guards will now hear the impact of dead bodies dropping to the ground.

-Ally NPCs or horses can no longer trigger body traps.

-Addressed an issue where allies would not help Eivor to open a door during Raids.

Let the levitating dogs live, I say. I’m also guessing that horses were triggering booby traps because I’m terrified of what “body traps” might be other than an existential cry for help. They didn’t fix this bug, did they? I don’t see it, and frankly I think it deserves to stay too.

The update notes also don’t mention achievements on PC, so I’d imagine support for those is still in the works after the initial confusion over their inclusion.

Title update 1.0.4 will be just over 4GB for PC players and Ubisoft have estimated a release time of noon GMT / 4am PDT tomorrow.