Black Friday 2020 gaming monitor deals: the best 144Hz, 240Hz and ultrawide deals

Black Friday is finally here, and with it reams of fresh Black Friday gaming monitor deals, particularly if you live in the UK. To help you cut through the noise, we’ve rounded up our top Black Friday monitor picks below, including some great deals on Samsung’s 240Hz CRG5 monitor in both the UK and US, and loads of great LG monitor deals as well across all resolutions and refresh rates. That’s not all, though. Whether you’re after a G-Sync Compatible monitor, an ultrawide display, or a 144Hz or 240Hz gaming monitor deal, we’ve got you covered.

I’ll be keeping this page up to date with all the best gaming monitor Black Friday deals as and when they appear, so make sure to stick this page in your bookmarks if you’re looking to pick up a new gaming display on the cheap before the end of the year.

To help make things nice and easy, I’ve split this year’s Black Friday gaming monitor deals into some handy categories, which you’ll find on the right hand side there. Click the type of monitor you want, and you’ll be whisked straight down to that section of the page, saving you from having to scroll past reams and reams of gaming monitor deals you don’t want to look at.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (UK):

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Arguably LG’s best gaming monitor (and a Digital Foundry favourite, no less), the 27GL850 offers a great specs combo in the form of its 1440p resolution and smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It’s also one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a good choice for AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners alike. We’d argue it’s a much better buy than LG’s 27GN750 below, given it’s only another £40 at the moment, but if you like the sound of a 240Hz refresh rate, read on below.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Alternatively, if you’re after a cheap 1440p monitor and aren’t fussed about getting one with a high refresh rate, LG’s 27QN600-B is a real bargain right now at just £180. It’s not an officially certified G-Sync Compatible screen, but that’s less of an issue when it only has a 60Hz refresh rate to start with. Just bear in mind it only has a fixed stand rather than a height-adjustable one.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

LG’s excellent 1920×1080 240Hz gaming monitor is down to just under £300 right now, knocking around £100 off its usual price. Overclockers have it for £1 more at £300 if Ebuyer’s stock runs low, but it’s still quite a bit cheaper than its 240Hz Acer rival further down this list. Like the 27GL850, this is another official G-Sync Compatible monitor, but its 1920×1080 resolution is really only best suited to playing games. If you want a monitor for work as well, we’d recommend opting for the 27GL850 above.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Acer’s 1920×1080 240Hz display is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon right now. Like its HP rivals, this is another officially certified G-Sync Compatible display, so Nvidia owners will be able to take advantage of its variable refresh rate tech as well. There’s also a full-fat G-Sync version available for £390 if you want the extra assurance, but there’s really no need when the XB273GX exists. That said, its 1920×1080 resolution is really only suited to playing games at this size. If you’re looking for a monitor for work as well, you should really get one with a 1440p resolution at 27in – much like the LG above.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, VA panel with AMD Freesync

The battle for the best 240Hz gaming monitor deal is definitely on with this new deal from Currys PC World on Samsung’s excellent CRG5. This one doesn’t have a height-adjustable stand like its more expensive rivals above, but if you’re looking for the cheapest 240Hz monitor this Black Friday (and one with full G-Sync Compatible certification, too), this is going to be a tough act to beat.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

The Razer Raptor is one of the best gaming monitors I’ve tested all year, and so this year’s Black Friday discount of at least £170 (it cost £700 when I reviewed it in March) is most welcome. It has a fantastic panel, it’s got full G-Sync Compatible certification and exquisite cable management round the back of the stand. I’m not joking. It’s a great buy at this price, although there are cheaper 144Hz 1440p monitors available below, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

There’s probably not much need to buy this over the LG 27GL850-B above, but if you want an even higher refresh rate (plus official G-Sync Compatible status), Asus’ excellent TUF monitor is also worth considering. Its Extreme Low Motion Blur tech offers even sharper visuals when it’s combined with its variable refresh rate tech, and it also supports HDR, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

The MSI Optix MAG272CQR is a fantastic gaming monitor, and Overclockers now have the best price after Ebuyer’s identical deal sold out. It might only be £50 cheaper than normal, but it’s an RPS favourite that’s well worth considering. It’s also £349 at Currys PC World, too.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

This is the smaller 24in, 144Hz model of the CRG5 above, and it’s currently £30 off its usual price, matching the HP 24x below. Its design is a lot less ‘gamery’ than the HP, and it comes with a more accurate IPS panel for better colours, but the HP has the added bonus of a height-adjustable stand. Both are official G-Sync Compatible screens, though, so it really depends what your priorities are – a flexible stand or something that won’t embarrass you in your home office.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD Freesync

This is a new all-time low price for this 144Hz HP display, making it a great alternative to the Samsung CRG5 directly above. It’s one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a great buy for AMD and Nvidia GPU owners alike.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Another official G-Sync Compatible screen, the HP Omen 27i raises the resolution to 1440p and throws in an even higher 165Hz refresh rate. Even better, this is a new all-time low price for this particular model, beating its previous record of £424 over Prime Day.

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with G-Sync Ultimate

The Acer Predator X27P is one of the fanciest gaming monitors around right now, thanks to its 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync Ultimate support and DisplayHDR 1000 certification. It’s not the cheapest it’s ever been – it was £1400 back in July, and £1359 in January, but it’s still a decent deal in the grand scheme of things, as it’s cost at least £1900 for most of the last four months.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

I’m a big fan of the Samsung CRG9, and this is by far one of the best prices I’ve ever seen for it. Normally at least £1100, this is an excellent way to get the same amount of screen real estate as two 27in, 1440p monitors. Amazon have the best deal in the UK right now, but Currys PC World and Ebuyer aren’t that far behind if you want an alternative buying option.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 200Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and DisplayHDR 1000

This all-singing, all-dancing ultrawide gaming monitor is expensive, but it has everything you could possibly want from a premium gaming screen. I’ve had one of these in for testing recently and it’s stunning. Its DisplayHDR 1000 certification is spectacular, and its panel is brilliant. It’s a lot more practical than the CRG9 above, even if it is double the price (you can thank the G-Sync Ultimate tax for that). Alternatively, if you’re less fussed about HDR, one of the monitors below should fit the bill.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Our current ultrawide favourite, the Acer Predator Z35p is a fantastic gaming screen. Admittedly, it was slightly cheaper last Black Friday, dropping to just £549, but this is still the cheapest it’s been ever since. It’s also cheaper than Acer’s equally wide Predator X34P, too, which is also on sale this week for £700.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell’s ultrawide Alienware monitor is also on sale for a new low of £829 this Black Friday, and Currys PC World actually beat Dell’s own deal on it by £1. Its sci-fi Area 51-style design won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but if you like RGB lighting and want a slightly higher refresh rate than the Acer above, then this is a good alternative.

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, 175Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG’s enormous 38in ultrawide display has a higher resolution than many of its other 21:9 rivals, and a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to a massive 175Hz to boot, giving it some serious specs to rival the likes of the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ above. The only thing it’s really lacking is similar HDR support. It meets VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 requirements, but that’s more of a token effort than anything else. Still, if you want to go big and aren’t fussed about HDR, this is a decent alternative to the PG35VQ.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (US):

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

It’s been pretty slim pickings for great Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the US this week, but this LG 27GN600-B is a good option for those after a cheap 144Hz display that’s also fully certified as G-Sync Compatible. Personally, we’d probably spend a bit more and get the 240Hz Samsung CRG5 below at this price, but it’s still worth considering if you’re on a really strict budget.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

Thanks to the $20 off promo code 23BKFCYM25A, Samsung’s 240Hz gaming display is now a bargain-tastic $260. 240Hz monitors still command quite a premium compared to their 144Hz siblings (the Odyssey G7 below, for example, arguably gets you a bit more for your money with its higher resolution at this kind of price), but if you’re desperate for 240Hz, and the added bonus of full G-Sync Compatible certification, this is a good buy.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium

This giant 32in Samsung monitor isn’t one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible screens (yet, anyway), but at $290, this is still an fantastic price for what you’re getting: a sharp 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate display. It’s also a Freesync Premium monitor, too, which means you get the benefit of their Low Frame Rate Compensation tech to help you take advantage of Freesync in a wider frame rate range.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

A 1440p monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 support, this Asus TUF Gaming display is now a bargain $350. You’ll need to make use of a $40 rebate card to get this price, but it’s a great deal all the same.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is quite the jump in price from its G5 sibling, but you are getting a whopping 240Hz refresh rate (still a rarity on a 1440p gaming monitor), and it’s also got full G-Sync Compatible certification as well. It also has DisplayHDR 600 support for eye-popping HDR visuals. Most people will probably be perfectly happy with the cheaper G5, but if you want to go the extra mile, its current $200 off discount is a good place to start.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

One of Dell’s doorbuster Black Friday deals, this astonishingly good deal on their ultrawide Alienware AW3420DW is currently 90% claimed at time of writing, so will likely sell out by the end of today. It’s a great monitor for $830, and is currently $70 lower than what you’ll find on Amazon.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

If you’re not fussed about having a 240Hz refresh rate with the newer Odyssey G9 below, then last year’s Samsung CRG9 will do you just fine. You still get the same 5120×1440 resolution and DisplayHDR 1000 support, after all, and you’re saving yourself almost $200 in the process.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

A newer version of the excellent Samsung CRG9 I reviewed last year, the Odyssey G9 offers the same super ultrawide resolution of 5120×1440 (two 27in, 1440p monitors in one) and DisplayHDR 1000 support, but raises the refresh rate to a whopping 240Hz. You’ll need a heck of a graphics card to run games at that speed at that resolution, but if it’s anything like its predecessor, it will be a real treat of a screen. Newegg also had it for $1250 if you want the next best alternative.

How to get the best Black Friday gaming monitor deal

Resolution: If you’re not sure what kind of gaming monitor is best for you, a good place to start is to look at what kind of graphics card you’ve got. If you’ve got an Nvidia GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT card or below, then you’ll probably want a monitor with a 1920×1080 resolution, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 / RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games at high settings. Meanwhile, those with an Nvidia RTX 2080 or above should consider a 4K (3840×2160) or ultrawide monitors depending on your preference.

Freesync or G-Sync? Traditionally, you’ll find most Black Friday gaming monitor deals come with AMD’s FreeSync technology, which allows AMD graphics cards to produce a super smooth, tear-free gaming experience with no stutter and no skipped frames. Previously, Nvidia owners couldn’t make use of this tech – they had to look for monitors with Nvidia G-Sync tech. These are becoming increasingly scarce now, though, thanks to Nvidia’s new G-Sync Compatible driver. This lets Nvidia graphics card owners use Freesync monitors exactly like AMD owners. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal. For more info on how they differ, read our G-Sync vs Freesync vs G-Sync Compatible guide.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia have their official G-Sync Compatible standard (with a capital ‘C’). All Freesync monitors are G-Sync compatible (with a small ‘c’), but only the ones Nvidia have tested and certified get a big ‘C’ sticker. You’ll find a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors right here, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

Panel type: If we haven’t reviewed a monitor, another good way to gauge the quality of it is to look at the monitor’s panel type. TN panels are very fast and cheap and good for twitchy shooters, but aren’t particularly colour accurate. Instead, IPS are the best for colour accuracy, and more and more have response times that are pretty much just as quick as TN panels. VA panels, on the other hand, have great contrast and wide viewing angles, but their colour accuracy can suffer slightly compared to IPS. To find out more, read our Gaming monitor panel types explained article to see exactly what each one means, what their advantages are, and what to look out for.